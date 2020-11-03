Best Android phone to buy for 2020

With features such as foldable screens, 5G connectivity and super AMOLED displays, today's leading phone manufacturers are innovating and evolving quicker than ever. Samsung's Galaxy line dominates the Android category and has no intentions of stopping. But other companies are gunning for the honor of being the best Android phone -- and you, the potential customer, benefit from all this competition.

There are now a number of fantastic Android phones available at a variety of prices, ranging from high-end flagship phones to budget devices. We took a look at them all and rounded up our favorites, which we keep up to date. These phones have great battery lives, screens, cameras or all of the above. We also took into consideration features such as a fingerprint scanner, wireless charging and expandable storage. Read on to see our top picks for the best Android phone options and check out our tips on how to buy a new phone too.

Sarah Tew/CNET As Samsung's flagship phone for 2020, the Galaxy S20 features a brilliant 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, reverse wireless charging, a water-resistant design and three rear cameras (in addition to its pretty good front camera). It's a fantastic daily driver for an Android user and if you have more to spend, there's also the Galaxy S20 Plus and Ultra. Read our Samsung Galaxy S20 5G review.

Angela Lang/CNET Pixel phones have a loyal following and with good reason. Without considering its price, Google's Pixel 4A has a top-notch camera that takes brilliant photos. But it's even better that the phone costs $349 (£349, AU$599). The 5.81-inch handset also features a headphone jack, 128GB of storage out of the box and a better battery life than last year's Pixel 4. Read our Google Pixel 4A review.

Angela Lang/CNET The Note 20 Ultra, along with its smaller counterpart the Note 20, is a pricey, ultrapremium Android phone with an expansive screen, an embedded S Pen stylus and 5G. The Note 20 Ultra also has a triple-rear camera array, the high-powered Snapdragon 865 Plus processor and reverse wireless charging. It comes with either 128GB or 512GB of internal storage. Read our Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra review.

Angela Lang/CNET OnePlus released a lot of phones in 2020, including the 8 Pro and the 8T, but our favorite this year is the OnePlus 8 due mostly because of its price. At launch it cost $699 (£599, AU$1,180 converted) and has since been discounted. The phone features a 6.55-inch AMOLED screen, a 90Hz display, a water resistant design and 5G. Read our OnePlus 8 review.

CNET The Motorola Edge Plus has pretty much everything you'd hope for in a premium 5G phone: A Snapdragon 865 chipset, a giant battery, an OLED screen with a high refresh rate and multiple rear cameras with heavy-duty specs. Motorola took features found on other top-of-the-line Android phones, put its own Moto spin on them and built them all into one of our favorite Android phones of the year. Read our Motorola Edge Plus review.

Juan Garzon/CNET In addition to its main Galaxy S flagship phones, Samsung has a more cost-conscious A series line of phones. This year it launched the Galaxy A51 and its another phone that costs $399 (£329, AU$599) -- though there is a 5G variant that costs $499. The device has four cameras, an in-screen fingerprint reader and expandable storage. Read our Galaxy A51 review.





