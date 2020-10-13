Prime Day is here, which means we're here to let you know about these unparalleled sales on knives, all of which are bound to take your chopping and dicing and carving to the next level. Grab a full block of knives to spotlight in your kitchen, or if you simply need one shiny chef's knife, that's available for purchase, too.
Read more: Best Prime Day 2020 kitchen deals: Le Creuset stockpot for $120, Instant Pot Duo for $79 and more discounts
This high carbon forged steel from Germany has a full tang that runs the entire length of the blade. The handle boasts a comfortable grip, so you won't get tired dicing all those onions.
Effortlessly glide through even the crustiest of bread with this sharp knife, which is made from high quality German stainless steel that resists rust. Plus, you can save an extra $6 -- marking this knife down to just $26 -- when you apply the accompanying Prime coupon.
You'll never have difficulty carving through steak again thanks to these sleek, sharp knives that boast a 4-inch serrated blade. The set includes eight stainless steel knives and one presentation box.
This full knife set was designed with ergonomic handles made from a wood grain that only gets better with age. Included are one 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, kitchen scissors, knife sharpener and six 4.5-inch steak knives.
Discuss: A $22 chef's knife with top reviews and more Prime Day knife deals
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.