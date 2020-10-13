CNET también está disponible en español.

A $22 chef's knife with top reviews and more Prime Day knife deals

You'll also want a Zwilling steak knife set that's more than 75% off.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

 Prime Day is here, which means we're here to let you know about these unparalleled sales on knives, all of which are bound to take your chopping and dicing and carving to the next level. Grab a full block of knives to spotlight in your kitchen, or if you simply need one shiny chef's knife, that's available for purchase, too. 

Read more: Best Prime Day 2020 kitchen deals: Le Creuset stockpot for $120, Instant Pot Duo for $79 and more discounts

Mercer Culinary Genesis forged chef's knife: $22

You save $22
Amazon

This high carbon forged steel from Germany has a full tang that runs the entire length of the blade. The handle boasts a comfortable grip, so you won't get tired dicing all those onions.

$22 at Amazon

MOSFiATA 8-inch bread knife: $32

You save $8
Amazon

Effortlessly glide through even the crustiest of bread with this sharp knife, which is made from high quality German stainless steel that resists rust. Plus, you can save an extra $6 -- marking this knife down to just $26 -- when you apply the accompanying Prime coupon.  

$32 at Amazon

Zwilling steak knife set: $40

You save $120
Amazon

You'll never have difficulty carving through steak again thanks to these sleek, sharp knives that boast a 4-inch serrated blade. The set includes eight stainless steel knives and one presentation box. 

$40 at Amazon

15-piece Emojoy knife set: $56

You save $14
Amazon

This full knife set was designed with ergonomic handles made from a wood grain that only gets better with age. Included are one 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch slicing knife, 8-inch santoku knife, 8-inch bread knife, 5-inch utility knife, 3.5-inch paring knife, kitchen scissors, knife sharpener and six 4.5-inch steak knives. 

$56 at Amazon