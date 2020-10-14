CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Amazon Prime Day kitchen and home deals 2020: Save $70 on Instant Pot, Le Creuset and more

A hydroponic garden, a cheap coffee maker, a $35 rice cooker and more -- snag 'em before they're gone.

Amazon Prime Day is on now and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 14. Look for deep discounts on products big and small from major kitchen and home brands like Le Creuset, Stasher and AeroGarden.

Check back on this story for regular updates -- we'll add more of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen and home deals as they become available.

Joho baking sheet pans: $20

You save $5
Amazon

Calling all bakers: Use these baking sheets for cookies or roasting vegetables.

$20 at Amazon

Stasher reusable silicone storage bags (4-piece bundle): $38

You save $13
Amazon

These sturdy bags are perfect for stashing everything from lunch to leftovers, and a great alternative to single-use plastic. Throw them in the freezer, fridge, dishwasher or even a sous vide bath. This set includes four handy sizes but you can also buy single bags from classic sandwich size to stand-up versions

$38 at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Simple Brew Coffee Maker: $21

You save $5
Amazon

This coffee maker is perfect for anyone who just needs a simple cup of coffee in the morning -- without all the bells and whistles.

$21 at Amazon

Cooksmark nonstick frying pan: $18

You save $5
Amazon

This 10-inch triple-layer nonstick skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and perfect for cooking eggs and other delicate items.

$18 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach rice cooker: $35

You save $7
Amazon

Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

$35 at Amazon

Instant Pot Ultra: $50

You save $70
Amazon

This 3-quart Instant Pot is big enough for a couple or a small family and still packed with all the multicooker essentials.

$50 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot: $60

You save $50
Amazon

It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

$60 at Amazon

Le Creuset enameled cast-iron rectangular skinny griddle: $90

You save $70
Amazon

Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

$90 at Amazon

Aerogarden White Harvest indoor hydroponic garden: $90

You save $60
Amazon

Want to grow your own but can't garden outside? This indoor garden system sustains your salad habit through the winter and comes with six pre-seeded grow pods (for Black Seeded Simpson, Deer Tongue, Parris Island, Marvel of 4 Seasons, Rouge D'iver and Red Sail varieties, no less).

$90 at Amazon

Out of stock

Check back to see if more of these items are put in stock:

Lodge enameled 6-quart Dutch oven: $50 (out of stock)

You save $65
Amazon

If you don't have a Dutch oven, fall is the perfect time to get one -- and this 6-quart Lodge in a pearly sandalwood shade is a steal at 57% off (no wonder it sold out so fast). At the time of this update, you can still snag a red one for $50.

$50 at Amazon

Bissell power fresh steam mop: $63 (out of stock)

You save $27
Amazon

Now you can clean and sanitize hard wood floors without the use of harsh chemicals, thanks to this steamer and tile cleaner that eliminates 99.9% of germs. 

$63 at Amazon
