The best Prime Day kitchen and home deals for 2020

Amazon Prime Day

is on now and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 14. Look for deep discounts on products big and small from major kitchen and home brands like Le Creuset and Bissell.

Check back on this story for regular updates -- we'll add more of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen and home deals as they become available.

Read more on Chowhound: What kitchen deals can you expect on Prime Day?

Amazon Calling all bakers: Use these baking sheets for cookies or roasting vegetables.

Amazon This coffee maker is perfect for anyone who just needs a simple cup of coffee in the morning -- without all the bells and whistles.

Amazon This 8-inch skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and built from stainless steel, guaranteeing quick and even heat distribution.

Amazon Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

Amazon This 3-quart Instant Pot is big enough for a couple or a small family and still packed with all the multicooker essentials.

Amazon It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

Amazon Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

Amazon Get ready to chop and carve with this 20-piece knife set, complete with a 3- and 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch boning knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carver knife, 8 steak knives, 9-inch sharpening steel, kitchen shears and knife block.

