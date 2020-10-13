CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Prime Day kitchen and home deals for 2020

A $12 coffee maker, a Le Creuset griddle sale and more -- snag 'em before they're gone.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day is on now and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 14. Look for deep discounts on products big and small from major kitchen and home brands like Le Creuset and Bissell.

Check back on this story for regular updates -- we'll add more of the best Amazon Prime Day kitchen and home deals as they become available.

Joho baking sheet pans: $20

You save $5
Amazon

Calling all bakers: Use these baking sheets for cookies or roasting vegetables.

$20 at Amazon

Mr. Coffee Simple Brew Coffee Maker: $21

You save $5
Amazon

This coffee maker is perfect for anyone who just needs a simple cup of coffee in the morning -- without all the bells and whistles.

$21 at Amazon

Tramontina gourmet stainless-steel induction-ready skillet: $26

You save $34
Amazon

This 8-inch skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and built from stainless steel, guaranteeing quick and even heat distribution. 

$26 at Amazon

Hamilton Beach rice cooker: $35

You save $7
Amazon

Make more than rice in this rice cooker, like whole grains, hot cereal and steamed vegetables.

$35 at Amazon

Instant Pot Ultra: $50

You save $70
Amazon

This 3-quart Instant Pot is big enough for a couple or a small family and still packed with all the multicooker essentials.

$50 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot: $60

You save $50
Amazon

It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

$60 at Amazon

Le Creuset enameled cast-iron rectangular skinny griddle: $90

You save $70
Amazon

Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

$90 at Amazon

Henckels statement knife block set: $140

You save $48
Amazon

Get ready to chop and carve with this 20-piece knife set, complete with a 3- and 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch boning knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carver knife, 8 steak knives, 9-inch sharpening steel, kitchen shears and knife block.

$140 at Amazon

Out of Stock

Check back to see if more of these items are put in stock

Bissell power fresh steam mop: $63 (Out of stock)

You save $27
Amazon

Now you can clean and sanitize hard wood floors without the use of harsh chemicals, thanks to this steamer and tile cleaner that eliminates 99.9% of germs. 

$63 at Amazon
