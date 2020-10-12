The Best Prime Day kitchen deals

Deal Savings Price







, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is officially on the horizon. Deals upon deals upon deals are steadily emerging on Amazon -- even before Prime Day actually starts on Tuesday. We're talking 16-piece cookware sets priced at just $60, and big-name brands like KitchenAid, Ninja and OXO offering up sales on everything from small appliances to stockpots. Keep this page handy and check back often as we'll keep this story updated with more kitchen and home Prime Day deals as they become available.

Read more on Chowhound: When is Amazon Prime Day 2020? And what kinds of deals can you expect?

Amazon Now's the time to join the Instant Pot cult with this seven-in-one multicooker: It's a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, steamer, sterilizer, sauté pan and yogurt maker. The 6-quart capacity can cook food for up to six people -- perfect for larger families or for anyone who likes to meal prep.

Amazon This Ninja air fryer is all you'll need to fry up your favorite foods, using 75% less fat, and it can also dehydrate fruits and vegetables to make DIY snacks and chips. Plus, the parts are dishwasher-safe, making for easy clean up.

Amazon Soup season is well upon us, and what better way to kick it off than with a brand-new stock pot from Le Creuset? This meringue-colored 16-quart pot is complete with a tight-fitting lid and two triple-welded handles, perfect for filling homemade stock or a delightful butternut squash soup.