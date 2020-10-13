CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Prime Day kitchen and home deals

A $12 coffee maker, a Le Creuset griddle sale and more -- snag 'em before they're gone.

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide on everything you need to know and how to make sure you get the best deal.

Amazon Prime Day, one of the biggest shopping events of the year, is finally here. Deals upon deals upon deals are steadily emerging on Amazon. We're talking brands like Bissell and Le Creuset offering up sales on everything from small appliances to griddle pans. Keep this page handy and check back often as we'll keep this story updated with more Amazon Prime Day kitchen and home deals as they become available.

AmazonBasics 5-cup coffee maker: $12

You save $8
Amazon

This basic coffee maker is the perfect appliance for anyone who just needs a hot cup of joe in the morning without any bells and whistles. The space-saving appliance brews up to five cups of coffee at a time, complete with a reusable filter. 

$12 at Amazon

Tramontina gourmet stainless-steel induction-ready skillet: $26

You save $34
Amazon

This 8-inch skillet is compatible with all cooktops -- including induction -- and built from stainless steel, guaranteeing quick and even heat distribution. 

$26 at Amazon

AmazonBasics Microwave bundle with Echo Dot: $60

You save $50
Amazon

It's easier than ever to defrost frozen vegetables and warm up leftovers, thanks to this microwave that can be activated by Alexa. The microwave is set with 10 power levels, a kitchen timer, a child lock and a turntable. Read our AmazonBasics Microwave review.

$60 at Amazon

Le Creuset enameled cast-iron rectangular skinny griddle: $90

You save $70
Amazon

Too cold to grill outside? No matter. Toss this cast iron griddle right onto the stove, primed to sear everything from burgers and kebabs to Sunday morning pancakes.

$90 at Amazon

Henckels statement knife block set: $140

You save $48
Amazon

Get ready to chop and carve with this 20-piece knife set, complete with a 3- and 4-inch paring knife, 5-inch serrated utility knife, 5.5-inch boning knife, 6-inch utility knife, 7-inch santoku knife, 8-inch chef's knife, 8-inch bread knife, 8-inch carver knife, 8 steak knives, 9-inch sharpening steel, kitchen shears and knife block.

$140 at Amazon

Bissell power fresh steam mop: $63

You save $27
Amazon

Now you can clean and sanitize hard wood floors without the use of harsh chemicals, thanks to this steamer and tile cleaner that eliminates 99.9% of germs. 

$63 at Amazon
