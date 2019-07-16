Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 wearable deals: Apple Watch series 4 for $349, Fitbit Versa for $104

Josh Miller/CNET

Amazon Prime Day is more than halfway through and it's running until July 16. As always, Amazon's annual summer blowout sale will offer a lot of deals -- and retailers including Walmart, Target and eBay are joining in with their own sales, too.

These deals were already on sale before Prime Day got started, either left over from an extended July 4 promotion, or maybe for an early back-to-school sale.

Now, to be clear: We expect a new Apple Watch to arrive as soon as September. But here are the best deals we've seen so far.

Josh Miller/CNET Apple's newest watch gets a rare discount. Although a new version is expected in the fall, at least you can save on the EKG-measuring, larger-screened watch. The extra savings on the gold version is gone, but there are still a few colors remaining at $50 off. See the Apple Watch Series 4 review

The larger-size Apple Watch Series 4 also gets a discount, matched at other retailers such as Best Buy. See the Apple Watch Series 4 review

Sarah Tew/CNET The older Series 3 watch doesn't have EKG, but it does everything else just fine, and has GPS. The larger-size 42mm version was probably the best overall Apple Watch discount of the moment... and now it's no longer listed on Amazon, but you can get it now at Walmart. See the Apple Watch Series 3 review

The older Apple Watch Series 3 is still good, and if you've been curious to add cellular, this discount may be too good to pass up. Note: cellular still costs an extra fee per month, added via your cellular provider, but it's optional. See the Apple Watch Series 3 review

Sarah Tew/CNET One of the best deals on Fitbit's still-really-good fitness watch. An additional 25% is offered at checkout for Prime members, making it just over $100. The Versa Lite lacks GPS, and doesn't have the swim tracking and stair climbing of the fuller-featured Versa, but at this price it's the best version to get. The all-blue model seems to be the one with the best savings at the moment, but a few other colors are available for a little more. Read about Fitbit Versa Lite

Sarah Tew/CNET Technically the price is $49.63, but we're rounding up. Fitbit's newest budget fitness tracker released this spring gets a discount. It lacks heart rate tracking (available on the not-on-sale Inspire HR), but it's water resistant, and tracks steps and sleep. Read about Fitbit's latest trackers

Sarah Tew/CNET Fitbit's only GPS watch is years old and has a different design than Versa, but it runs the same apps and watch faces, and also has Fitbit Pay and music storage. The extra savings gets added once the watch is in the cart. See the Fitbit Ionic review

Sarah Tew/CNET The Fitbit Charge 3 came out a year ago, and some users have reported problems on Amazon's customer reviews. It's still the best overall non-smartwatch fitness tracker, and has more features than the recent Fitbit Inspire HR. It lacks GPS, but has stair climbing and swim tracking. See the Fitbit Charge 3 review

Andrew Hoyle/CNET Garmin's best smartwatch gets a big discount. This isn't the music-storing model, but the Vivoactive 3 can handle activity, swimming, GPS and more. Read about the Garmin Vivoactive 3

Originally published earlier. Updated to verify that sales are still ongoing.