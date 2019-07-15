Whether you're dressing up an office cubicle or annoying a non-nerdy spouse, there's never a bad reason to pick up some sweet collectible toys, and there are a few winners to be found at the Amazon Prime Day sale.
These Star Wars standouts are the highlights, but don't don't sleep on some of these Nerf deals, either.
If you're not going to make it to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland anytime soon, this high-end collectible is of similar quality and scale. Also great for HBO's Girls cosplay. They've got the Luke Skywalker version, too, if you're into that kind of thing.
Would you buy a 1,400-piece, $150 Millennium Falcon Lego set? Probably not. Would you buy one for half off? Yes, yes you would.
I'm gonna be honest. I feel like I'm pretty up on my Star Wars general knowledge, but I have no idea who this character is. However, this set looks awesome, and the Black Series line of Star Wars toys never disappoints, especially at around 29% off.
You, a shopper: "I love this incredibly detailed 6-inch Black Series Han Solo, especially in his cool blue Bespin jacket."
Me, a nerd: "I know."
More Nerf deals:
- Avengers Marvel Endgame: Nerf Iron Man Assembler Gear for $13.99
- Nerf Overwatch McCree Rival Blaster for $27.81
- Longstrike Nerf Modulus for $48.99
- Nerf Fortnite TS-R Super Soaker for $12.74
- Strongarm Nerf N-Strike Elite for $10.49
- Nerf Fortnite Sp-L Elite for $11.68
We tested 5G speeds in 13 cities. Here's what we found: Faster speed versus more coverage. That's the most important issue for 5G networks today.
We drowned AirPods, Powerbeats Pro and Galaxy Buds: We sprayed them, dunked them and even put them through the wash to find out which one of these three wireless earphones can handle the most water.
Discuss: Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals on Star Wars toys, Nerf and other nerd gear
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.