Whether you're dressing up an office cubicle or annoying a non-nerdy spouse, there's never a bad reason to pick up some sweet collectible toys, and there are a few winners to be found at the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Now playing: Watch this: Install the Amazon Assistant tool for Prime Day deals

These Star Wars standouts are the highlights, but don't don't sleep on some of these Nerf deals, either.

If you're not going to make it to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland anytime soon, this high-end collectible is of similar quality and scale. Also great for HBO's Girls cosplay. They've got the Luke Skywalker version, too, if you're into that kind of thing.

Would you buy a 1,400-piece, $150 Millennium Falcon Lego set? Probably not. Would you buy one for half off? Yes, yes you would.

I'm gonna be honest. I feel like I'm pretty up on my Star Wars general knowledge, but I have no idea who this character is. However, this set looks awesome, and the Black Series line of Star Wars toys never disappoints, especially at around 29% off.

You, a shopper: "I love this incredibly detailed 6-inch Black Series Han Solo, especially in his cool blue Bespin jacket." Me, a nerd: "I know."

More Nerf deals: