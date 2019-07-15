CNET también está disponible en español.

Best Amazon Prime Day 2019 deals on Star Wars toys, Nerf and other nerd gear

Star Wars Black Series toys? Check. Giant Nerf guns? Check. Amazon Prime Day goes big on collectibles.

Our picks

Whether you're dressing up an office cubicle or annoying a non-nerdy spouse, there's never a bad reason to pick up some sweet collectible toys, and there are a few winners to be found at the Amazon Prime Day sale.

These Star Wars standouts are the highlights, but don't don't sleep on some of these Nerf deals, either. 

Star Wars The Black Series Kylo Ren Force FX Deluxe Lightsaber

If you're not going to make it to Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland anytime soon, this high-end collectible is of similar quality and scale. Also great for HBO's Girls cosplay. They've got the Luke Skywalker version, too, if you're into that kind of thing.

LEGO Star Wars Solo: A Star Wars Story Kessel Run Millennium Falcon

Would you buy a 1,400-piece, $150 Millennium Falcon Lego set? Probably not. Would you buy one for half off? Yes, yes you would.

Star Wars The Black Series Enfys Nest & Enfys Nest’s Swoop Bike for $29.99

50% off

I'm gonna be honest. I feel like I'm pretty up on my Star Wars general knowledge, but I have no idea who this character is. However, this set looks awesome, and the Black Series line of Star Wars toys never disappoints, especially at around 29% off.

Star Wars Black Series Han Solo for $12.99

A saving of $7

You, a shopper: "I love this incredibly detailed 6-inch Black Series Han Solo, especially in his cool blue Bespin jacket."

Me, a nerd: "I know."

More Nerf deals:

