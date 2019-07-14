Sometimes you just need to switch off the screen and fight your space battles or escape hordes of zombies the old-fashioned way -- with plastic miniatures on a tabletop map. Board games are undergoing a huge renaissance right now, and Amazon clearly recognizes this, as it added a selection of excellent games to the Prime Day sale.

You don't even have to go completely tech-free, as many of these games have companion apps that handle some of the setup for you.

Sweet Star Wars ship miniatures are featured in this giant tactical game. This core set includes a bunch of great-looking capital ships and fighters, and if you get hooked, there are a ton of other ship expansion packs you can buy. Originally $99, the game is currently discounted to $54.39.

Dan Ackerman/CNET Better than Fallout '76. This minis and hex maps game works great solo or with multiple players, and is more strategic than action-packed, but still keep an eye out for those Super Mutants. The game retails for $60 and is currently discounted to $39.

One of the all-time great Lovecraft-inspired games (even if I'm more of an Arkham Horror fan). I don't see any of the expansions on sale, but this table-hogging monster is more than enough to keep your gaming group busy for a long time. As of this writing the game is lightly discounted from $52 to $49.

Is GOT still a thing? Especially if you're more into the Game of Thrones books than the TV series, this tabletop game will appeal, as its based on the literary license, not the TV one. That means no recognizable actor art, and the return of the missing "A" in the title. Be sure to set aside some time, as games usually take about three hours to play. The game normally sells for $60 and is $33.24 as of this writing.

This is one I'm definitely buying for myself, for whatever that's worth. These strategic hack-and-slash zombie games have a half-dozen versions set in both modern and fantasy settings (and an upcoming sci-fi version), and this time, you've got humans and orcs teaming up against zombies, for a Resident Evil meets Lord of the Rings vibe. The game is normally $100 and is $52.49 as of this writing.

