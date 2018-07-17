Amazon Prime Day will end a few hours from now (Tuesday night at 11:59 p.m. PT), but there are still some great phone deals in stock. Some of the deals below don't have the blue Prime Day logo on their Amazon product pages, so their deals could last past the aforementioned deadline.
Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The Note 8 is still one of the best phones you can buy in 2018, with dual cameras and a bunch of stylus tricks. And while its successor is expected soon, it remains one of the most feature-rich Android phones you can buy. Amazon has it for $650 ($300 off). Read the CNET review of the Galaxy Note 8.See it on Amazon
LG V35 ThinQ: This phone has a long-lasting battery, fast performance, and other great features. We love it, and Prime members can get it for $600 ($300 off). Check out CNET's review of the LG V35 ThinQ.See it on Amazon
Moto G6 (64GB): One of our favorite budget phones, new for 2018, is now even more wallet-friendly. Prime members can purchase the 64GB Moto G6 for $260 on Prime Day ($40 off). Read the CNET review of the Moto G6.See it on Amazon
Huawei Mate 10 Pro: A terrific high-end device from late 2017 that's still relevant, with superb photography skills and a long-lasting battery. It'll cost $550 ($35 off). Read the CNET review of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.See it on Amazon
Honor View 10: This affordable powerhouse sells for $399 ($100 off) for Prime members. Read CNET's Honor View 10 review here.See it on Amazon
Honor 7X: For $170 ($30 off for Prime members), this Android phone has dual rear cameras and a 5.9-inch screen. Read about the Honor 7X here.See it on Amazon
Nokia 2 (8GB): This has always been a budget phone, and now its price dropped to $80 ($15 off) for Prime members. Check out the specs for more details.See it on Amazon
