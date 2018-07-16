Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Streaming video and TVs

Sarah Tew/CNET

Looking for a new TV or streamer this Prime Day? Amazon has some great prices on Fire TV streamers and smaller Roku TVs, as well as some premium LG OLED TVs.

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, officially started at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). Many of the best discounts are on Amazon's devices, including Fire TV branded streamers and televisions, but a couple of other TVs and streamers are on sale now too.

Here's the best discounts on streamers and TVs we've seen so far.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote ($19.99, $20 off) The best price yet for Amazon's basic streamer, the Fire TV Stick is a solid alternative to Roku, especially for Alexa fans. For Prime members only, it's $10 less than the Roku Express. Read the CNET review of the Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote.

Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD and Alexa Voice Remote ($34.99, $35 off) Another best-ever price exclusively for Prime members, this Fire TV is the "pendant" design -- a bit bigger than a stick but still easily hidden behind your TV -- that adds 4K HDR capability, perfect for your compatible TV. That price is $30 less than our favorite 4K HDR streamer, the Roku Streaming Stick Plus. Read the CNET review of the Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD.

Fire TV Cube ($89.99, $30 off) Available for the lowest price in its short lifetime, the Cube combines the 4K HDR Fire TV with an Echo speaker for hands-free Alexa voice control and streaming -- including control of your TV, sound bar and/or AV receiver. There's no Roku equivalent to this bad boy. Read the CNET review of the Fire TV Cube.

TCL 32S305 32-inch Roku TV ($129.99, $70 off) CNET's favorite smart TV system is Roku, and this TCL packs it into a small, bedroom-friendly size for a dirt-cheap price. This is one of the few deals so far that's not just for Prime members. Read the CNET review of the TCL 32S305.

TCL 40S305 40-inch Roku TV ($194.99, $95 off) Take everything we said about that 32-inch Roku TV and make it 8 inches bigger. This is an incredibly low price on an already superb value TV, and we're betting it sells out fast. Read the CNET review of the TCL 40S305.

Nvidia Shield TV with remote ($139, $40 off)

The jack-of-many-trades Nvidia 4K HDR streaming and gaming box is currently $179 or the version that doesn't include a game controller, but on Prime Day you can snag it for $40 less. Read the CNET review of the Nvidia Shield TV .

Toshiba 50-inch Amazon Fire TV Edition TV ($289.99, $110 off) Yes this TV probably won't deliver a top-tier picture, but for this price you might be able to overlook that. It's $30 less than the TCL 49S405, which also has 4K HDR compatibility (for what it's worth) and the superior Roku TV operating system, but judging from our review of the similar Element Fire TV Edition set from last year, this Toshiba will appeal even more to Alexa fans.

LG 55-inch OLED5C7P OLED TV ($1,696.99, $300 off)

LG 65-inch OLED65C7P OLED TV ($2,296.99, $300 off)

These 2017 OLED TVs are almost as good as the 2018 versions, and a LOT cheaper. The C7P is one of the best TVs we've ever tested at CNET, and now it's at the lowest price we've ever seen -- equivalent to the B7A during Black Friday 2017. Read the CNET review of the LG C7 series.

