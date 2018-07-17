Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Storage, SSD and flash drives

SanDisk

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET).

Whether you're looking to back up your Mac or PC, increase your phone, game console or camera storage, or boost the capacity of your desktop, laptop or NAS, Amazon has some deeply discounted options for you. If you don't find what you're looking for, we'll keep updating this post as we spot new Prime Day deals. These deals can disappear fast, though, so keep that in mind while you're shopping.

You can also check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.

SD and microSD cards



SanDisk Ultra 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card with adapter: This and the cards that follow are standard microSD cards good for GoPros, phones, laptops or any other device that takes these cards. The 64GB card is normally $19 and is $14 for Prime Day.

SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card with adapter: The 128GB card is normally $33 and is $26 for Prime Day. This price is listed as temporarily out of stock, but you can still get it if you head to the "Other Sellers on Amazon" section on the right side of the product page.

SanDisk Ultra 200GB microSDXC UHS-I card with adapter: The 200GB card is normally $55 and is $46 for Prime Day.

SanDisk Ultra 256GB microSDXC UHS-I card with adapter: The 256GB card is normally $91 and is now $74 for Prime Day.

SanDisk Ultra 400GB microSDXC UHS-I card with adapter: The 400GB card is normally $185 and is $140 for Prime Day.

SanDisk 64GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch: Although this and the 128GB card below are made for the Nintendo Switch, it simply means they are preformatted so you're basically paying for marketing. The 64GB is normally $22 and is down to $17 for Prime Day and is now back to being $22, but the $14 card at the top of this list will work just as well.

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC UHS-I card for Nintendo Switch: The 128GB is normally $57 and is down to $35 for Prime Day, but the $26 card above will work just as well.

SanDisk Extreme 64GB SDXC UHS-I Card: This is a regular-size high-speed SD card perfect for your digital camera. The 64GB is normally $29 and is down to $23 for Prime Day. It's listed as temporarily out of stock at its Prime Day price, but you can still order and it will ship when available.

SanDisk Extreme 128GB SDXC UHS-I Card: The 128GB is normally $55 and is down to $40 for Prime Day. It's listed as temporarily out of stock at its Prime Day price, but you can still order and it will ship when it's ready.

SanDisk Extreme 256GB SDXC UHS-I Card: The 256GB is normally $110 and is down to $85 for Prime Day. It's listed as temporarily out of stock at its Prime Day price, but you can still order and it will ship when available.

Samsung 256GB 100MBps microSD EVO Select card with adapter for $85: That's $25 off the regular price, but you have to add it to your cart before you get this lower price.

External hard drives



There are a lot of options here for backing up your computers at home or the office and on the go. Capacities run from 1TB up to a massive 8TB.

LaCie Rugged Mini 1TB, 2TB or 4TB USB 3.0/USB 2.0 portable hard drives: These drives are shock-, dust- and water-resistant and include a one-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud apps. The 1TB is normally $89, the 2TB $120 and 4TB is $170 -- they're knocked down to $60, $80 and $120, respectively.

SanDisk 1TB or 2TB Extreme Portable SSD: These are SanDisk's rugged water-, dust- and shock-resistant portable drives. They're pricier than the LaCie options above because they use a fast, reliable SSD drive instead of a hard drive. The 1TB sells for $320 while the 2TB is normally $530. For Prime Day the prices are $200 and $400 . It's listed as temporarily out of stock at its Prime Day price, but you can still order and it will ship when available. B&H also has these drives at the same prices.

Seagate Backup Plus 2TB or 4TB Portable External Hard Drive for Mac USB 3.0: This Time Machine-compatible drive is formatted for Macs and includes a two-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan. It normally sells for $79, but is $59 for Prime Day. A 4TB version is also available for $90, down from its normal price of $123.

Seagate Backup Plus 4TB or 5TB Portable External Hard Drive USB 3.0: This is similar to the drive above, but can be used for a PC or Mac out of the box. The two-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan is included as well. The 4TB normally sells for $123, but is $90 for Prime Day, while the 5TB version is also available for $110, down from its normal price of $149.

Seagate 8TB Backup Plus Hub for Windows or Mac: Aside from the copious storage capacity, the desktop external drive has two USB 3.0 ports on front for high-speed transfers as well as charging devices. A two-month complimentary membership to Adobe Creative Cloud Photography Plan is included. Both are 44 percent off at $140.

Western Digital WD 2TB and 4TB My Passport Game Storage for PS4: This external drive is formatted to work out of the box with your Sony PlayStation 4. The regular price for the 2TB is $80, but is $59 for Prime Day. The 4TB is normally $110, but is currently down to $86.

Internal SSD and hard drives

Crucial MX500 250GB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch internal SSD for $49

Crucial MX500 2TB 3D NAND SATA 2.5-inch internal SSD for $319

Samsung 960 EVO Series 500GB NVMe M.2 internal SSD 36 percent off at $160

SanDisk SSD Plus 480GB or 1TB SSD up to 60 percent off

Western Digital WD Black 1TB NVMe PCIe M.2 2280 SSD for $330: This high-performance internal SSD is about $70 less than its regular price of around $400.

Seagate 2TB FireCuda Gaming SSHD (7,200rpm 3.5-Inch hard drive with 64MB cache) for 30 percent off at $70

Seagate 3TB, 6TB and 12TB IronWolf 3.5-inch hard drives for up to 33 percent off from $74

Flash drives

SanDisk 128GB or 256GB Ultra Fit USB 3.1 flash drive up to 50 percent off at $22 and $40: They may be listed as temporarily out of stock, but you can still order at these prices and it will ship to you when available.

SanDisk iXpand Flash Drive 128GB for iPhone and iPad is 58 percent off at $50

SanDisk 128GB, 200GB and 256GB Connect Wireless Stick up to 58 percent off: These flash drives let you wirelessly store data from your devices on the drives. You can also stream video and music from the drives to your devices. They start at $45 for 128GB.

Kingston 64GB Bolt flash drive for Apple iPhone & iPads for $55: One end is a Lightning connector and the other is a standard USB-A 3.0 connector so you can transfer files to and from your computer and iPhone or iPad. The 64GB usually sells for $89 and this Prime Day deal puts it below the cost of a 32GB drive.

Storage deals from other stores

Western Digital WD easystore 8TB external USB 3.0 hard drive for $150: This sale price is half off its original price of $300 and $24 less than Amazon's price.

SanDisk Pixtor 32GB and 64GB SD and microSD card sale: These cards are slightly faster than the microSD Ultra cards Amazon has marked down for Prime Day. The 32GB are $15 each while the 64GB are $30, regardless of the physical size you go with.

