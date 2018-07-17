Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Smart home and networking

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, has officially started as the majority of sales kicked off at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday. You'll be able to find deals through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). There will be over a million items on sale during this time, so we've gathered the best of the best smart home deals for your bargain hunting convenience.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

So without further ado, here are the smart home deals available so far:

Plus, check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Amazon's smart home products

Amazon Cloud Cam ($60): The Amazon Cloud Cam is one of our favorite connected cams with reliable performance and free cloud storage. It was already a great value at $120, so $60 is a steal. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Cloud Cam.

Amazon Echo Second Generation ($70): The refined version of the smart speaker that started it all is on sale for $30 off today. Normally, the second-gen Echo is $100, so if you're still on the fence about getting a smart speaker, today could be a good day to spring. The second-gen Echo took everything we liked about the original Echo and improved on it. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Second Generation.

Ian Knighton/CNET

Amazon Echo Dot Second Generation ($30): Still our pick for best smart speaker with the most smarts for your money, the Amazon Echo Dot is even more appealing with today's price cut. It brings all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant, Alexa, into a compact and affordable package. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Dot Second Generation.

Amazon Echo Spot ($100): If you want Alexa on your nightstand, the normally $130 Echo Spot doubles as an alarm clock and has a touchscreen so it can show you extra info when you ask questions. You can also use the touchscreen to make video calls and keep track of the time during the night. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Spot.

Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition ($60): The Kids Edition has all the same functionality of an ordinary Dot, which is great, because we're big fans of the ordinary Dot. Normally $80, the Kids Edition also has a protective bumper on the exterior to help protect the smart speaker. Read the CNET take on the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Amazon Echo Look ($100): The Look gives Alexa a cam and a sense of fashion. You can still talk to the Amazon Echo Look as you would an ordinary Alexa-enabled smart speaker. The cam will take a picture on your voice command. Use it to take a full-body selfie, catalog your wardrobe, and even get style advice based on current trends when comparing two outfits. Normally $200, today's discount is a great deal. Read the CNET review of the Amazon Echo Look.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro ($174): Technically an Amazon-owned product as well since Amazon bought Ring , the Ring Video Doorbell Pro is available at a steep discount today. Normally $249, the Ring Pro is slim enough to fit on most door frames and will show you who comes knocking in 1080p HD. Read the CNET review of the Ring Video Doorbell Pro .

Ring Spotlight Cam ($140): A great outdoor cam with a built-in light, the Ring Spotlight Cam is also on sale today. You can snag the battery powered or the wired cam for $60 off. Read the CNET review of the Ring Spotlight Cam.

Chris Monroe/CNET

Other smart home deals

Rachio Smart Sprinkler Controller 2nd Generation ($175): This sale makes a lot of sense, as Rachio's 3rd Gen controller is out now, but the second-gen Rachio is still great. In fact, it's our favorite smart sprinkler to date, and $25 off is a good deal. Check out why you need a smart sprinkler if you're still in doubt. The $175 price is for the eight-zone model (Normally $200). You can also get the 16-zone model for $223 today (down from $250) and Amazon has a few package deals combining Rachio and an Echo Dot. Read the CNET Review of the Rachio Smart Sprinkler.

Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat bundle ($200): You can get one of our favorite smart thermostats today bundled with three temperature sensors. The sensors talk to the thermostat, so you can fine tune your heat based on how it feels in your living room. The package normally costs $290, so getting $90 off is pretty great. Read the CNET review of the Ecobee3 Smart Thermostat.

Blink Security Camera ($70): Blink's security cams are on sale today. The Indoor Cam is $30 off the normal $100 price. We found Blink's features a bit limited when we tested it in 2016, but $70 is a nice price for a battery powered cam. The outdoor Blink XT is also on sale for $75, though comes into stock on Aug. 2, a $55 discount off of the $130 retail price. Read the CNET Review of the Blink Security Camera.

Noon Smart Lighting Starter Kit ($245): Noon's smart lighting kit performed reliably in our tests, but we thought it was too expensive. Prime Day is helping with that issue with a steep discount off of the $530 kit that replaces your wall switches. Read the CNET Review of the Noon Smart Lighting Starter Kit .

Chris Monroe/CNET

Abode Essentials Starter Kit ($230): A solid DIY security system including a hub and a handful of sensors, Abode also offers contract-free professional monitoring if you'd like and it works with plenty of other smart home gadgets such as Nest and Amazon's Alexa. Read the CNET Review of the Abode Starter Kit.

First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound ($200): One of the first smoke detectors you can talk to, First Alert's smoke and Carbon Monoxide alarm has Amazon's Alexa built in and promises great sound quality for playing music from your ceiling when it doesn't need to blare a warning to keep you safe. It normally costs $250. Read CNET's take on the First Alert Onelink Safe & Sound.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch ($120): Our favorite in-wall lighting solution, Lutron Caseta switches replace your wall-mounted switches and work reliably with a number of other smart home devices including Nest and Alexa. They're $40 off today. You can get a few bucks off ordinary Lutron dimmers today as well. Read the CNET Review of the Lutron Caseta Wireless Smart Lighting Switch.

Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor ($150): An HD Baby Monitor that works with all major voice assistants including Amazon's Alexa, the Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor is on sale today for $50 off the normal $200 price. We've liked other products in the Netgear Arlo line, and the Baby Monitor includes two-way talk, air quality sensors and a night light. Netgear Arlo wall mounts are also on sale today for 50 percent off. Read CNET's take on the Netgear Arlo Baby Monitor.

Netgear Arlo Home Security Light ($400): This motion-activated floodlight for watching over your yard is entirely battery-powered, rather than wired. Stick it anywhere you'd put a floodlight or spotlight light fixture, at about $75 less than its usual price today. Read CNET's review of the Netgear Arlo Home Security Light.

Netgear Arlo Pro ($440): This security camera is a smart choice if you plan to install security cameras outside your home with the hub's impressive extended Wi-Fi range. It's just down from it's usual price of $470. Read CNET's review of Netgear's Arlo Pro.

Networking deals



Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender ($23): Help your Wi-Fi reach the corners of your house with the Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender. It's almost half off the normal $45 price today if you need a signal boost in your basement. Read CNET's review of the Netgear Wi-Fi Range Extender .

TP-Link Archer AC1900 Wi-Fi Router ($65): With a big price cut down from $110, the TP-Link AC1900 offers fast speeds and reliable performance for a very appealing price. TP-Link's 8-Port Smart Switch is also on sale if you need to do some data transfers. It's $24 today and $50 normally. Read CNET's review of the TP-Link Archer AC1900 Wi-Fi Router.

Dong Ngo

Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System ($220): Get $70 off one of our favorite mesh Wi-Fi systems today. Netgears Mesh System uses multiple hardware units to blanket a large home in signal and deliver reliably fast speeds throughout. Read CNET's review of the Netgear Orbi Mesh Wi-Fi System.

Google WiFi System 1-pack ($100): You can also extend one of our other favorite mesh systems today with a Google WiFi 1-pack for $30 off. Google WiFi can cover 1,500 square feet with a single unit. It's also sold as a three-pack, which can cover 4,500 square feet. Read CNET's review of Google Wifi.

Asus Wireless AC1700 Router ($60): Normally sold for close to $90, you can get the Asus AC1700 today at an attractive price. A similar Asus router recently won CNET's Editors' Choice.

The best of the rest

Etekcity Smart Plug 2 Pack ($25.50) The smart plugs are 30 percent off.



Leviton Decora Smart 600W Dimmer ($40) Several Decora switches are 20 to 25 percent off.



Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage