Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Phones, cases, accessories and more

Amazon Prime Day has already started! On Monday, e-commerce giant Amazon posted some great deals on phones, cases and other accessories, which are still continuing today. These deals will end on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET).

Phones

Samsung Galaxy Note 8: The Note 8 is still a terrific phone in 2018, packing dual cameras and a boatload of stylus tricks. And while its successor is expected soon, it remains one of the most feature-rich Android phones you can buy. Prime members can get it for $650 ($300 off). Read the CNET review of the Galaxy Note 8.

Essential Phone: This stunning phone feels feels brilliant in the hand and it's one of the fastest phones we've tested. Best of all, its premium materials survived a six-foot drop. If you have Prime you can get it (in Halo Gray only) for a downright steal at $250 ($250 off). Read the CNET review of the Essential Phone.

Moto G6: One of our favorite budget phones, new for 2018, is now even more wallet-friendly. Prime members can purchase the 64GB Moto G6 for $260 on Prime Day ($40 off). Read the CNET review of the Moto G6.

LG V35 ThinQ: This phone has a long-lasting battery, fast performance, and other great features. We love it, and Amazon's selling it for $600 ($300 off). Check out CNET's review of the LG V35 ThinQ.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: A terrific high-end device from late 2017 that's still relevant, with superb photography skills and a long-lasting battery. It'll cost $550 ($35 off). Read the CNET review of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Honor View 10: This affordable powerhouse will sell for $399 ($100 off) for Prime members. Read the Honor View 10 review here.

Honor 7X: For $170 ($30 off for Prime members), this Android phone has dual rear cameras and a 5.9-inch screen. Read about the Honor 7X here.

Nokia 2-8GB: This phone has always been a budget phone, and now its price dropped to $80 ($15 off) for Prime members. Check out the specs for more details.

Cases

iPhone X cases: There's a long list of iPhone X cases on sale, including brands like Speck, Kate Spade, and Case Mate.

iPhone 8/7 Plus cases: For all your super-big iPhone protection needs, here are Amazon's deals for iPhone 8/7 Plus cases.

iPhone 8/7 cases: And deals on cases for the non-humongous iPhone 8/7.

iPhone 6/6s and more cases: They've got two more pages for all the older model iPhones.

Samsung Galaxy S9/S9 Plus cases: Cases for one of our favorite Samsung phones.

Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus and S7/S7 Plus: More cases for last year's Samsung Galaxy models.

All other phone cases: For all non-iPhone/Samsung Galaxy phones, Amazon's got you covered.

Chargers and other accessories

Meagoes Rapid Car Charger: This dual-port car charger works for Samsung Galaxy Note 8/S9/S9 Plus/S8/S8 Plus; LG G7 ThinQ/G6/V30/V20; and HTC 10/U11/Bolt/U Ultra. It comes with two 3.3 foot USB-C cords and quick charge for $12 (around $6 off).

AUKEY 10000mAh Portable Charger: A dual-port, slim portable charger about as big as your phone for $16 ($7 off). It works for any phone with a USB cable.

Qi Wireless Charging Portable Charger, Yoobao 5000mAh: This wireless charger also has dual USB ports, so you can charge three phones at once. Comes with a $3 coupon at checkout, so it only costs $16.

Anker PowerCore 26800 Portable Charger, 26800mAh: For $50 (around $12 off), this portable charger comes with three USB ports.

Walabot in-wall imager: For $56 ($14 off), this DIY device lets you see through your walls using any Android Smartphone. Note that it's not compatible with iPhones.

AmazonBasics 3.5mm male-to-male Stereo Audio Aux Cable - 4 Feet (1.2 Meters): Get the basic aux cord for your car or stereo system for a budget price of $4.05 ($1.74 off).

AmazonBasics Micro USB Universal Car Charger for Android - 5 Feet (1.5 Meters): At $4.89 (about $2 off), this car charger works for any Android phone with a micro USB port.

AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Car Charger for Apple & Android Devices - 4.8 Amp/24W: This simple two-port car charger comes in both black and black/red. If you really care about the color of your car charger, you can pay a little more for the black -- $5.99 ($3 off) -- or get the black/red for $4.99 (also $3 off).

AmazonBasics 4-Port USB Car Charger for Apple & Android Devices - 9.6 Amp/48W: This car charger can charge up to four phones at once. It comes in white, black, or black/red all for the same price of $9.99 ($5 off).

AmazonBasics Straight Cable Lightning Car Charger - 5V 12W - 3 Foot - Black: Charge any iPhone (5 and above) for a great discount of $5.83 (about $8 off).

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder: For $17 ($8 off), this car mounted phone holder works for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE; Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7, and S6; Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7 Edge; Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and other smartphones.

iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charge Car Mount: This wireless, fast-charge car mount has a major deal of $33 ($17 off). It works for the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S7, S7 Edge, Note 8, and Note 5; with only standard charge for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and all Qi-enabled devices. It also includes an extra port charger for a second phone.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount Phone Holder: If you have a CD slot in your car, this phone holder will comfortably mount right into it. It's $14 ($6 off), and can hold an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Note 8 and other Smartphones.

