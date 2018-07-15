Amazon Prime Day 2018 phone deals hitting Monday: Huawei, Honor, Moto and more

Amazon Prime Day starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET), and most of the million-plus items on sale are still secret. But we already know about a few phone deals that we can share here.

Remember that the prices listed below don't go into effect until the sale starts: Monday, noon PT (3 p.m. ET). And note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

So without further ado, here are the early phone deals:

Moto G6: One of our favorite budget phones, new for 2018, is now even more wallet-friendly. Prime members can purchase the 64GB Moto G6 for $259.99 on Prime Day ($100 off). Read the CNET review of the Moto G6

[Amazon link coming soon]

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: A terrific high-end device from late 2017 that's still relevant, with superb photography skills and a long-lasting battery. It'll cost $500 ($85 off). Read the CNET review of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Honor View 10: This affordable powerhouse will sell for $399 ($100 off). Read the Honor View 10 review here.

Honor 7X: For $169 ($30 off), this Android phone has dual rear cameras and a 5.9-inch screen. Read about the Honor 7X here.

Remember that Amazon already has a section of its site devoted to exclusive discounts on unlocked LG and Moto phones for Prime members.

Check back on Monday for even more deals.

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage

This story was first published July 11 at 3:40 a.m. PT, and will continue to be updated throughout the Prime Day event with additional deals.