Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Phones, cases and accessories

Amazon Prime Day has begun! Expect to see some great deals on phones starting now and ending on Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). Some of the million-plus items on sale are still secret, but a bunch of phone deals just went live (see below). Be sure to check back on this post throughout the day, as we will be updating it with new deals as we find them. Also, be sure to check out our overview of the Prime Day deals from every product category. Good luck out there!

So without further ado, here are the phone and phone accessory deals so far:

Moto G6: One of our favorite budget phones, new for 2018, is now even more wallet-friendly. Prime members can purchase the 64GB Moto G6 for $260 on Prime Day ($100 off). Read the CNET review of the Moto G6.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro: A terrific high-end device from late 2017 that's still relevant, with superb photography skills and a long-lasting battery. It'll cost $500 ($85 off). Read the CNET review of the Huawei Mate 10 Pro.

Honor View 10: This affordable powerhouse will sell for $399 ($100 off). Read the Honor View 10 review here.

Honor 7X: For $169 ($30 off), this Android phone has dual rear cameras and a 5.9-inch screen. Read about the Honor 7X here.

AmazonBasics 3.5mm Male to Male Stereo Audio Aux Cable - 4 Feet (1.2 Meters): Get the basic aux cord for your car or stereo system for a budget price of $4.05 ($1.74 off).

AmazonBasics Micro USB Universal Car Charger for Android - 5 Feet (1.5 Meters): At $4.89 (about $2 off), this car charger works for any Android phone with a micro USB port.

AmazonBasics Dual-Port USB Car Charger for Apple & Android Devices - 4.8 Amp/24W: This simple two port car charger comes in both black and black/red. If you really care about the color of your car charger, you can pay a little more for the black -- $5.99 ($3 off) -- or get the black/red for $4.99 (also $3 off).

AmazonBasics 4-Port USB Car Charger for Apple & Android Devices - 9.6 Amp/48W: This car charger can charge up to four phones at once. It comes in white, black, or black/red all for the same price of $9.99 ($5 off).

AmazonBasics Straight Cable Lightning Car Charger - 5V 12W - 3 Foot - Black: Charge any iPhone (5 and above) for a great discount of $5.83 (about $8 off).

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 Dashboard & Windshield Car Mount Phone Holder: For $17 ($8 off), this car mounted phone holder works for the iPhone X, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE; Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7, and S6; Samsung Galaxy S6 and S7 Edge; Samsung Galaxy Note 8, and other smartphones.

iOttie Easy One Touch Qi Wireless Fast Charge Car Mount: This wireless, fast charge car mount has a major deal of $33 ($17 off). It works for the Samsung Galaxy S9, S9 Plus, S8, S7, S7 Edge, Note 8, and Note 5; with only standard charge for iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and all Qi Enabled Devices. It also includes an extra port charger for a second phone.

iOttie Easy One Touch 4 CD Slot Car Mount Phone Holder: If you have a CD slot on your car, this phone holder will comfortably mount right into it. It's $14 ($6 off), and can hold an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 7, iPhone 6s, iPhone SE, Samsung Galaxy S9, S8, S7, S7 Edge, S6, S6 Edge, Note 8, and other Smartphones.

Remember that Amazon already has a section of its site devoted to exclusive discounts on unlocked LG and Moto phones for Prime members.

Check back throughout today for even more deals.

This story was first published July 11 at 3:40 a.m. PT, and will continue to be updated throughout the Prime Day event with additional deals.