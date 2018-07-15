Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Laptops, PCs, Chromebooks, tablets and more

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, starts at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). There will be over a million items on sale during that time, so we're gearing up for curating the best of the best in each category. We'll be compiling notable bargains on PCs, accessories and peripherals here.

Check back Monday at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) for an updated list of current deals.

In the meantime, check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage