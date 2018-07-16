Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Laptops, PCs, Chromebooks, tablets, monitors and more

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, continues through Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). A pervasive site outage across the US disrupted the promotion during the first few hours of Monday but, before it's all over, we still expect to see more than a million items go on sale -- though only a handful of laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and monitors. We've curated this list of the best, just in time for back-to-school shopping.

You should also check out other deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.

Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of products featured on this page.

Acer Aspire 1 14-inch laptop, $160 ($45 off): If you're in the market for a laptop that can handle the bare minimum -- visiting websites, checking email, storing a few files -- the Aspire 1 will do the trick at an absolute bargain-bin price.

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus, $290 (save $90): This model is the newer, larger and more powerful version of the Lenovo Tab 4 -- an affordable, compact tablet with good battery life. Read the CNET review of the similar Lenovo Tab 4.

Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop, $700 (save $100): We reviewed the 15-inch model of the Asus Vivobook and liked its big display and ultraportable body. This is a solid deal on a slightly smaller edition that comes equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7 CPU. Read the CNET review of the slightly larger Asus Vivobook S15.

Sarah Tew/CNET

Acer Chromebook 11, $139 ($64 off): A basic, highly portable Chromebook that's more than good enough for basic social media and websurfing. Read the CNET preview here.

Acer Chromebook 15, $ 314 ($35 off): The components inside are still pretty basic, but this big Chromebook adds some premium extras, like a backlit keyboard and 15-inch display. Read the CNET review here.

Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $899 ($150 off): We thought this laptop was reasonably priced when it was $1,050. At $900, the 17-inch VR-ready gaming laptop is a total steal. Read the CNET review here.

MSI GL62M gaming laptop, $799 ($150 off): Cheap gaming laptops are everywhere now, but this is a very nice Core i7/Nvidia 1050Ti configuration. It's relatively slim as far as these things go, and has a very nice Steel Series keyboard.

Josh Miller/CNET

Google Pixelbook, $749 ($100 off): A Chromebook had better be pretty nice to cost as much as a MacBook Air. Fortunately, the very high-end PixelBook fits the bill. A version with a larger SSD drive is also on sale, but this 128GB model seems like the best deal. Read the CNET review here.

Asus Chromebook Flip, $249 ($92 off): A very nice all-around Chromebook that combines a 360-degree hybrid hinge, touchscreen and rugged mil-spec body. Read our CNET review of a slightly different configuration here.

Lenovo Tab 4 Plus (8-inch tablet w/LTE), $169 ($54 off): This is one of a few tablets with a built-in LTE antenna, so you don't have to rely on Wi-Fi (you do need a service plan, however). These Lenovo tablets also have excellent Alexa integration if she's your fave smart assistant. Read our CNET review here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A, $399 ($30 off): Samsung's high-end Android tablets is discounted. It's similar to a 9.7-inch iPad, but has an AMOLED display, included stylus and AKG-tuned quad speakers.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, $89 ($40 off): A fantastic tablet for kids, thanks not only to its rugged case and two-year replacement policy, but also the really underrated FreeTime Unlimited subscription, which is a high-end Netflix-style service for kid-friendly apps, games, videos and ebooks. Read the CNET review here.

Or for an iPad alternative for the grownups, check out the excellent 10-inch Fire HD 10, now $99 ($50 off).

Amazon Prime Day monitor deals

LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K Monitor, $345 ($100 off): Amazon has a handful of worthy deals on LG gaming monitors including this curved 34-inch UltraWide model.

LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K Monitor, $345 ($100 off): This 27-inch LG display supports 4K video and a handful of gaming-specific features like screen-splitting.

ViewSonic G2402 24-inch Gaming Monitor for $170 ($80 off): A 24-inch gaming display for less than $200 is the stuff of which Prime Day is made.

ViewSonic VX4380-4K 43-inch Frameless LED Monitor, $525 ($200 off): This 43-inch ViewSonic model is one of the more deeply discounted gaming displays we've seen during Prime Day so far.

Deals beyond Amazon

Other online and physical stores are having similar short-term sales this week. And since Amazon itself seems to be having so much trouble, here are a few of the best from Best Buy.

Microsoft Surface Laptop, $699 ($300 off): This mid-range model of Microsoft's excellent slim laptop is getting a deep cut at Best Buy right now. Read the CNET review here.

Dell Inspiron 15 gaming laptop, $649 ($250 off): Dell has replaced this inexpensive gaming laptop with the newer, more-expensive G series, but this model is a great deal for mainstream PC gamers. Read our review here.

Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage