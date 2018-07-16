Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Laptops, PCs, Chromebooks, tablets, monitors and more

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, continues through Tuesday, July 17 at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). A pervasive site outage across the US disrupted the promotion during the first few hours of Monday but, before it's all over, we still expect to see more than a million items go on sale -- though only a handful of laptops, Chromebooks, tablets and monitors. We've curated this list of the best, just in time for back-to-school shopping.
Acer Aspire 1 14-inch laptop, $160 ($45 off): If you're in the market for a laptop that can handle the bare minimum -- visiting websites, checking email, storing a few files -- the Aspire 1 will do the trick at an absolute bargain-bin price.Acer Aspire 1 laptop for $160
Lenovo Tab 4 Plus, $290 (save $90): This model is the newer, larger and more powerful version of the Lenovo Tab 4 -- an affordable, compact tablet with good battery life. Read the CNET review of the similar Lenovo Tab 4.Lenovo Tab 4 Plus for $290
Asus Vivobook 14-inch laptop, $700 (save $100): We reviewed the 15-inch model of the Asus Vivobook and liked its big display and ultraportable body. This is a solid deal on a slightly smaller edition that comes equipped with a powerful Intel Core i7 CPU. Read the CNET review of the slightly larger Asus Vivobook S15.Asus Vivobook for $700
Acer Chromebook 11, $139 ($64 off): A basic, highly portable Chromebook that's more than good enough for basic social media and websurfing. Read the CNET preview here.Acer Chromebook 11 for $139
Acer Chromebook 15, $ 314 ($35 off): The components inside are still pretty basic, but this big Chromebook adds some premium extras, like a backlit keyboard and 15-inch display. Read the CNET review here.Acer Chromebook 15 for $314
Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $899 ($150 off): We thought this laptop was reasonably priced when it was $1,050. At $900, the 17-inch VR-ready gaming laptop is a total steal. Read the CNET review here.Acer Predator Helios 300 for $899
MSI GL62M gaming laptop, $799 ($150 off): Cheap gaming laptops are everywhere now, but this is a very nice Core i7/Nvidia 1050Ti configuration. It's relatively slim as far as these things go, and has a very nice Steel Series keyboard.MSI GL62M for $799
Google Pixelbook, $749 ($100 off): A Chromebook had better be pretty nice to cost as much as a MacBook Air. Fortunately, the very high-end PixelBook fits the bill. A version with a larger SSD drive is also on sale, but this 128GB model seems like the best deal. Read the CNET review here.Google Pixelbook (128GB) for $749Google Pixelbook (256GB) for $949
Asus Chromebook Flip, $249 ($92 off): A very nice all-around Chromebook that combines a 360-degree hybrid hinge, touchscreen and rugged mil-spec body. Read our CNET review of a slightly different configuration here.Asus Chromebook Flip for $249
Lenovo Tab 4 Plus (8-inch tablet w/LTE), $169 ($54 off): This is one of a few tablets with a built-in LTE antenna, so you don't have to rely on Wi-Fi (you do need a service plan, however). These Lenovo tablets also have excellent Alexa integration if she's your fave smart assistant. Read our CNET review here.Lenovo Tab 4 Plus for $169
Samsung Galaxy Tab A, $399 ($30 off): Samsung's high-end Android tablets is discounted. It's similar to a 9.7-inch iPad, but has an AMOLED display, included stylus and AKG-tuned quad speakers.Samsung Galaxy Tab A for $399
Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet, $89 ($40 off): A fantastic tablet for kids, thanks not only to its rugged case and two-year replacement policy, but also the really underrated FreeTime Unlimited subscription, which is a high-end Netflix-style service for kid-friendly apps, games, videos and ebooks. Read the CNET review here.Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition for $89
Or for an iPad alternative for the grownups, check out the excellent 10-inch Fire HD 10, now $99 ($50 off).Amazon Fire HD 10 for $99
Amazon Prime Day monitor deals
LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K Monitor, $345 ($100 off): Amazon has a handful of worthy deals on LG gaming monitors including this curved 34-inch UltraWide model.LG 34UC79G-B 34-Inch Curved UltraWide Monitor for $385
LG 27UD68-W 27-Inch 4K Monitor, $345 ($100 off): This 27-inch LG display supports 4K video and a handful of gaming-specific features like screen-splitting.LG 27UD68-W 27-inch 4K Monitor for $345
ViewSonic G2402 24-inch Gaming Monitor for $170 ($80 off): A 24-inch gaming display for less than $200 is the stuff of which Prime Day is made.ViewSonic XG2402 FreeSync Gaming Monitor for $170
ViewSonic VX4380-4K 43-inch Frameless LED Monitor, $525 ($200 off): This 43-inch ViewSonic model is one of the more deeply discounted gaming displays we've seen during Prime Day so far.ViewSonic VX4380-4K 43-inch Frameless LED Monitor for $525
Deals beyond Amazon
Other online and physical stores are having similar short-term sales this week. And since Amazon itself seems to be having so much trouble, here are a few of the best from Best Buy.
Microsoft Surface Laptop, $699 ($300 off): This mid-range model of Microsoft's excellent slim laptop is getting a deep cut at Best Buy right now. Read the CNET review here.Microsoft Surface Laptop for $699
Dell Inspiron 15 gaming laptop, $649 ($250 off): Dell has replaced this inexpensive gaming laptop with the newer, more-expensive G series, but this model is a great deal for mainstream PC gamers. Read our review here.Dell Inspiron 15 gaming laptop for $649
