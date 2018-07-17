Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Kitchen and appliances

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, started at noon PT (3 p.m. ET) on Monday and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). There will be over a million items on sale during that time. This is the place to check out the best of the best in kitchen gadgets and home appliances.
Disclaimer: CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.
See below for a list of deals available now for Amazon Prime Day 2018:
AmazonBasics 6-quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven in Blue (Currently unavailable; $32.95)
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 900W with Wi-Fi and Bluetooth ($129)Buy the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 900W for $129.
Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 800W with Bluetooth ($109)Buy the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker 800W for $109.
Blackstone 36-inch Outdoor Flat Top 4-burner Gas Grill Griddle Station ($287.99)Buy the Blackstone 36-inch Outdoor Flat Top 4-burner Gas Grill Griddle Station for $287.99.
Coravin Model Limited Edition Wine Preservation System ($284.95)Buy the Coravin Model Limited Edition Wine Preservation System for $284.95.
Crock-Pot 6-quart Programmable Cook and Carry Slow Cooker (Currently unavailable through Prime $48.81)
Crock-Pot SCCPTOWER-S Swing and Serve Slow Cooker (20 percent off)Buy the Crock-Pot SCCPTOWER-S Swing and Serve Slow Cooker for 20 percent off.
Crock-Pot SCV702 7-quart Manual Slow Cooker with Travel Bag (33 percent off)Buy the Crock-Pot SCV702 7-quart Manual Slow Cooker with Travel Bag for 33 percent off.
Crock-Pot SCV800-B 8-quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker (20 percent off)Buy the Crock-Pot SCV800-B 8-quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker for 20 percent off.
Cuisinart CSB-75BC Smart Stick 200W Hand Blender ($19.99)But the Cuisinart CSB-75BC Smart Stick 200W Hand Blender for $19.99.
Cuisinart DFP-14NRYAMZ 14 Cup Food Processor ($141.95)Buy the Cuisinart DFP-14NRYAMZ 14 Cup Food Processor for $141.95.
Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini Prep Plus Food Processor (for 35 percent off)Buy the Cuisinart DLC-2ABC Mini Prep Plus Food Processor for 35 percent off.
Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker (27 percent off)Buy the Cuisinart SS-10 Premium Single-Serve Coffeemaker for 20 percent off.
Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Maker (33 percent off)Buy the Cuisinart WAF-F20 Double Belgian Waffle Maker for 33 percent off.
Farberware Gourmet FMO10AHSBKA 1000W Microwave (20 percent off)Buy the Farberware Gourmet FMO10AHSBKA 1000W Microwave for 20 percent off.
FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer FM24350ECR System (20 percent off)Buy the FoodSaver Vacuum Sealer FM24350ECR System for 20 percent off.
Greenworks 21-inch 40V Brushless Cordless Mower ($247)Buy the Greenworks 21-inch 40V Brushless Cordless Mower for $247.
Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker ($58.99)Buy the Instant Pot DUO60 6-quart 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker for $58.99.
Kenmore Smart 75043 French Door Bottom-Mount Refrigerator in Stainless Steel ($2,519.99)Buy the Kenmore Smart 75043 French Door Bottom-Mount Refrigerator in Stainless Steel for $2,519.99.
Keurig K-Cafe Single-Serve K-Cup Coffeemaker + Milk Frother, Dark Charcoal ($109.99) KitchenAid KL26M1XER Professional 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (Currently unavailable; $220) KitchenAid KL26M1XOB Professional 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (Currently unavailable; $220) KitchenAid KL26M1XSL Professional 6-quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer (Currently unavailable; $220)
Magic Chef MCSDRY15W Dryer ($149)Buy the Magic Chef MCSDRY15W Dryer for $149.
Magic Chef MCUF3S2 Upright Freezer ($180.14)Buy the Magic Chef MCUF3S2 Upright Freezer for $180.14.
Magic Bullet Blender ($29.99)Buy the Magic Bullet Blender for $29.99.
Mr. Coffee BVMC-ECM180 Steam Espresso with Starter Set (25 percent off)Buy the Mr. Coffee BVMC-ECM180 Steam Espresso with Starter Set for 25 percent off.
Mr. Coffee Café 20-ounce Steam Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine (22 percent off)Buy the Mr. Coffee Café 20-ounce Steam Automatic Espresso and Cappuccino Machine 22 percent off.
Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker ($149.99)Buy the Mr. Coffee Cafe Barista Espresso and Cappuccino Maker for $149.99.
Mr. Coffee Simple Brew 4-cup Coffeemaker (20 percent off)Mr. Coffee Simple Brew 4-cup Coffeemaker for 20 percent off.
Nespresso Evoluo by De'Longhi ($99.99)Buy the Nespresso Evoluo by De'Longhi for $99.99.
Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender BL610 (Discount not available yet; $49.99)Buy the Ninja Professional 72-ounce Countertop Blender BL610 for $49.99.
NutriBullet NBR-1201 12-Piece High-Speed Blender ($44.99)Buy the NutriBullet NBR-1201 12-Piece High-Speed Blender for $44.99.
Opal Nugget Ice Maker ($398.99)Buy the Opal Nugget Ice Maker for $398.99.
Oster CKSTBRTW20-NP Expressbake Bread Machine ($44.24)Buy the Oster CKSTBRTW20-NP Expressbake Bread Machine for $44.24.
Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener ($14.39)Buy the Oster Cordless Electric Wine Bottle Opener for $14.39.
Oster Large Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven ($63.99)Buy the Oster Large Digital Countertop Convection Toaster Oven for $63.99.
Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Glass Jar plus Smoothie Cup and Food Processor ($71.99)Buy the Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Glass Jar plus Smoothie Cup and Food Processor for $71.99.
Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Professional Tritan Jar and Food Processor ($59.99)Buy the Oster Pro 1200 Blender with Professional Tritan Jar and Food Processor for $59.99.
Oster TSSTJC5BBK 2-Slice Toaster (20 percent off)
Philips Avance Pasta Maker (20 percent off)Buy the Philips Avance Pasta Maker for 20 percent off.
Philips HD9220/28 Viva Airfryer (Discount not available yet; $99.99)Buy the Philips HD9220/28 Viva Airfryer for $99.99.
PicoBrew Pico Model C Beer Brewing Appliance ($399.99)Buy the PicoBrew Pico Model C Beer Brewing Appliance for $399.99.
SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Carbonator Not Included ($39.99)Buy the SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker, Carbonator Not Included for $39.99.
Traeger Grills TFB38TCA Renegade Elite Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker (Discount not available yet; $489.30)Buy the Traeger Grills TFB38TCA Renegade Elite Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker for $489.30.
Vitamix 64-ounce Explorian Blender in Black (Certified Refurbished) ($189.95)Buy the Vitamix 64-ounce Explorian Blender in Black (Certified Refurbished) for $189.95.
Vitamix 64-ounce Low-Profile 7500 Professional-Grade Blender in Black ($369.95) Vitamix 64-ounce 5200 Professional-Grade Self-Cleaning Blender in Black ($297.95)
Prime Day 2018: CNET's complete coverage
- Prime Day 2018 hub: Every CNET story
- The best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals
- The Cheapskate's 5 ways to win Prime Day
- The best Prime Day sales not happening at Amazon: Deals at eBay, GameStop, Newegg, Lowe's and more
- How to make sure that Prime Day deal is really a deal
- First Prime Day deals revealed: $40 off Kindle Paperwhite and more
- Whole Foods gets in on Amazon Prime Day deals too
- Amazon Prime: 22 benefits every member gets
- How to shop with Alexa on Prime Day
Discuss: Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Kitchen and appliances
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.