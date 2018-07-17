Amazon Prime Day is here. The online retailer's giant sale starts at noon PT (3 p.m. PT) and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). We've collated the best deals we've found on headphones, wireless speakers and other audio products here.
The most notable deals are Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers, both available at a significant discount. The sale price will be available at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, or soon after; in the meantime we've included a few other notable deals available now.
Best headphone deals
Bose QuietComfort 25: $125 ($75 off): The wired version of the justifiably legendary Bose noise-cancelling headphones gets a rare discount. Read the CNET review of the Bose QuietComfort 25.Bose QC25 for $75 off (Android version)
---Bose QC25 for $75 off (iPhone version)
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition ($99, $100 off) : Available now. Wow -- these awesome, wireless Sennheisers are 50 percent off. Read the enthusiastic CNET review of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition.
Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor headphones: $11.75 ($37.25 off): Audio-Technica's ATH-50x has long been on our top products list for over-ear wired headphones. This is about as good a price as you'll see for a new pair. The ATH-M40X and ATH-M30X are also on sale.Buy Audio-Technica ATH-M50X
Tribit XFree Tune ($45): This is not a Prime Day deal, but notable nonetheless. For under $50, you won't find better full-size wireless headphones. Read the CNET review of the Tribit XFree Tune.Buy the Tribit XFree Tune for $45
Anker SoundBuds Slim ($26): Also not a Prime Day deal, but we're throwing it in here for bargain hunters: Don't expect sound quality like Bose, Beats, Jabra and the like. But for under $30, they're pretty good. Read the CNET review of the Anker SoundBuds Slim.Buy the Anker SoundBuds Slim for $26
Best wireless speaker deals
Bose SoundLink Micro for $69 ($30 off): This is probably the best-sounding supersmall Bluetooth speaker out there, and it's also water-resistant -- now 30% off. Read the CNET review of the Bose SoundLink Micro.Buy the Bose SoundLink Micro for 30% off
Sonos One for $199 + $50 Amazon gift card: While the Sonos One is normally $199, the addition of a 50 buck gift card is a great sweetener. The One is an excellent smart speaker with great sound and the best streaming compatibility. Read the full CNET review.
Every Amazon speaker is on sale now. As Amazon says in its press release:
All Amazon speakers and devices are on sale
Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99 Save $50 on Echo Plus, only $99.99 Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99 Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99 Save $100 on Echo Show, only $129.99 Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99
Other Amazon devices on sale:
Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99 Save $35 on Fire TV with 4K Ultra HD (Pendant Design), only $34.99 Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99 Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99 Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174 Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99 Save $20 on Fire 7 tablet with Alexa, only 29.99 Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99 Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card
Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $28.79 with code TRIBIT08: Not a Prime Day deal, but this is the lowest price for a very good budget mini Bluetooth speaker. The speaker regularly costs $35.99. Input code TRIBIT08 at checkout through July 28. Read the full CNET review here.
Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28 (with 20% off coupon): Available now. Not a Prime Day deal, but great for bargain hunters: If you ignore the goofy name, this water-resistant wireless speaker can be yours for under 30 bucks. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.Buy the Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28
Home Audio Deals
Q Acoustics M4 sound bar with built-in subwoofer for $309 ($95 off): Available now. The Q Acoustics M4 sound bar is a simple plug-n-play speaker for your television. It's one of CNET's favorite models under $400 with excellent sound quality. At almost $100 off it's a good buy. Read CNET's full review here.Buy Q Acoustics M4 sound bar
ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker (pair) for $350 ($150 off): Available now. If you're looking for the best deal in hi-fi then you have come to the right place. Great value at $500, but at the price of $350 they're so cheap that we might have to call the constabulary -- someone's getting robbed! The Elac UB5 offers truly high-end sound, and is highly recommended.ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker (pair)
We'll be adding more notable deals throughout the day.
Check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.
