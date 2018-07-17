Amazon Prime Day is here. The online retailer's giant sale starts at noon PT (3 p.m. PT) and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). We've collated the best deals we've found on headphones, wireless speakers and other audio products here.

The most notable deals are Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers, both available at a significant discount. The sale price will be available at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, or soon after; in the meantime we've included a few other notable deals available now.

Best headphone deals

Sarah Tew

Bose QuietComfort 25: $125 ($75 off): The wired version of the justifiably legendary Bose noise-cancelling headphones gets a rare discount. Read the CNET review of the Bose QuietComfort 25.

---

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition ($99, $100 off) : Available now. Wow -- these awesome, wireless Sennheisers are 50 percent off. Read the enthusiastic CNET review of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition.

Audio-Technica ATH-M50x Professional Studio Monitor headphones: $11.75 ($37.25 off): Audio-Technica's ATH-50x has long been on our top products list for over-ear wired headphones. This is about as good a price as you'll see for a new pair. The ATH-M40X and ATH-M30X are also on sale.

Tribit XFree Tune ($45): This is not a Prime Day deal, but notable nonetheless. For under $50, you won't find better full-size wireless headphones. Read the CNET review of the Tribit XFree Tune.

Anker SoundBuds Slim ($26): Also not a Prime Day deal, but we're throwing it in here for bargain hunters: Don't expect sound quality like Bose, Beats, Jabra and the like. But for under $30, they're pretty good. Read the CNET review of the Anker SoundBuds Slim.

Best wireless speaker deals

Sarah Tew/CNET

Bose SoundLink Micro for $69 ($30 off): This is probably the best-sounding supersmall Bluetooth speaker out there, and it's also water-resistant -- now 30% off. Read the CNET review of the Bose SoundLink Micro.

Sonos One for $199 + $50 Amazon gift card: While the Sonos One is normally $199, the addition of a 50 buck gift card is a great sweetener. The One is an excellent smart speaker with great sound and the best streaming compatibility. Read the full CNET review.



Every Amazon speaker is on sale now. As Amazon says in its press release:

Tribit XSound Go portable Bluetooth speaker for $28.79 with code TRIBIT08: Not a Prime Day deal, but this is the lowest price for a very good budget mini Bluetooth speaker. The speaker regularly costs $35.99. Input code TRIBIT08 at checkout through July 28. Read the full CNET review here.



Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28 (with 20% off coupon): Available now. Not a Prime Day deal, but great for bargain hunters: If you ignore the goofy name, this water-resistant wireless speaker can be yours for under 30 bucks. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.

Home Audio Deals

Enlarge Image Sarah Tew/CNET

Q Acoustics M4 sound bar with built-in subwoofer for $309 ($95 off): Available now. The Q Acoustics M4 sound bar is a simple plug-n-play speaker for your television. It's one of CNET's favorite models under $400 with excellent sound quality. At almost $100 off it's a good buy. Read CNET's full review here.

ELAC Uni-fi UB5 Bookshelf Speaker (pair) for $350 ($150 off): Available now. If you're looking for the best deal in hi-fi then you have come to the right place. Great value at $500, but at the price of $350 they're so cheap that we might have to call the constabulary -- someone's getting robbed! The Elac UB5 offers truly high-end sound, and is highly recommended.

We'll be adding more notable deals throughout the day.

