Amazon Prime Day is here. The online retailer's giant sale starts at noon PT (3 p.m. PT) and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). We've collated the best deals we've found on headphones, wireless speakers and other audio products here.

The most notable deals are Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers, both available at a significant discount. The sale price will be available at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, or soon after; in the meantime we've included a few other notable deals available now.

Best headphone deals

Bose QuietComfort 25: $125 ($75 off): Available after noon PT. The wired version of the justifiably legendary Bose noise-cancelling headphones gets a rare discount. Read the CNET review of the Bose QuietComfort 25.

Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition ($99, $100 off): Available after noon PT. Wow -- these awesome, wireless Sennheisers are 50 percent off. Read the enthusiastic CNET review of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition.

Tribit XFree Tune ($45): Available now. This is not a Prime Day deal, but notable nonetheless. For under $50, you won't find better full-size wireless headphones. Read the CNET review of the Tribit XFree Tune.

Anker SoundBuds Slim ($26): Available now. Also not a Prime Day deal, but we're throwing it in here for bargain hunters: Don't expect sound quality like Bose, Beats, Jabra and the like. But for under $30, they're pretty good. Read the CNET review of the Anker SoundBuds Slim.

Best wireless speaker deals

Bose SoundLink Micro for $69 ($30 off): Available after noon PT. This is probably the best-sounding supersmall Bluetooth speaker out there, and it's also water-resistant -- now 30% off. Read the CNET review of the Bose SoundLink Micro.

Every Amazon speaker is on sale now. As Amazon says in its press release:

Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99

Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99

Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99

Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99

Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99

Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99

Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99

Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174

Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99

Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99

Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card

Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28 (with 20% off coupon): Available now. Not a Prime Day deal, but great for bargain hunters: If you ignore the goofy name, this water-resistant wireless speaker can be yours for under 30 bucks. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.

We'll be adding more notable deals throughout the day.

Check out deals available now and everything you need to know about Amazon Prime Day 2018.

