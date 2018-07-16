Amazon Prime Day is here. The online retailer's giant sale starts at noon PT (3 p.m. PT) and runs through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). We've collated the best deals we've found on headphones, wireless speakers and other audio products here.
The most notable deals are Bose headphones and Bluetooth speakers, both available at a significant discount. The sale price will be available at noon PT/3 p.m. ET, or soon after; in the meantime we've included a few other notable deals available now.
Best headphone deals
Bose QuietComfort 25: $125 ($75 off): Available after noon PT. The wired version of the justifiably legendary Bose noise-cancelling headphones gets a rare discount. Read the CNET review of the Bose QuietComfort 25.Bose QC25 for $75 off (Android version)
---Bose QC25 for $75 off (iPhone version)
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition ($99, $100 off): Available after noon PT. Wow -- these awesome, wireless Sennheisers are 50 percent off. Read the enthusiastic CNET review of the Sennheiser HD 4.50 Special Edition.Buy the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE for 50% off
Tribit XFree Tune ($45): Available now. This is not a Prime Day deal, but notable nonetheless. For under $50, you won't find better full-size wireless headphones. Read the CNET review of the Tribit XFree Tune.Buy the Tribit XFree Tune for $45
Anker SoundBuds Slim ($26): Available now. Also not a Prime Day deal, but we're throwing it in here for bargain hunters: Don't expect sound quality like Bose, Beats, Jabra and the like. But for under $30, they're pretty good. Read the CNET review of the Anker SoundBuds Slim.Buy the Anker SoundBuds Slim for $26
Best wireless speaker deals
Bose SoundLink Micro for $69 ($30 off): Available after noon PT. This is probably the best-sounding supersmall Bluetooth speaker out there, and it's also water-resistant -- now 30% off. Read the CNET review of the Bose SoundLink Micro.Buy the Bose SoundLink Micro for 30% off
Every Amazon speaker is on sale now. As Amazon says in its press release:
All Amazon speakers and devices are on sale
- Save $20 on Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, only $19.99
- Save $110 on Toshiba 50-inch 4K Ultra HD Fire TV Edition, only $289.99
- Save $30 on Echo Spot, only $99.99
- Save $30 on Echo (Second Generation), only $69.99
- Save $20 on Echo Dot Kids Edition, only $59.99
- Save $100 on Echo Look, only $99.99
- Save $60 on Amazon Cloud Cam, only $59.99
- Save $75 on Ring Video Doorbell Pro, only $174
- Save $30 on Fire HD8 tablet with Alexa, only $49.99
- Save $30 on Fire HD 8 tablet and new Show Mode Charging Dock bundle, only $79.99
- Eligible Prime members get 10% back on select Amazon devices, including Echo, Fire TV, and Kindle, when they shop on Prime Day using the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Card or Amazon Prime Store Card
Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28 (with 20% off coupon): Available now. Not a Prime Day deal, but great for bargain hunters: If you ignore the goofy name, this water-resistant wireless speaker can be yours for under 30 bucks. Read the CNET review of the Oontz Angle 3 Plus.Buy the Oontz Angle 3 Plus for $28
We'll be adding more notable deals throughout the day.
