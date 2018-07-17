Best Amazon Prime Day 2018 deals: Smartwatches and fitness trackers

Sarah Tew/CNET

Amazon Prime Day, the online retailer's giant 36-hour sale, continues to run through Tuesday at 11:59 p.m. PT (Wednesday, 2:59 a.m. ET). There are over a million items on sale during that time, and we have compiled the most notable bargains on smartwatches, fitness trackers and other wearables here.

Fitbit



Fitbit Alta HR ($90): The Alta HR is the best all-around fitness tracker for most people and an incredible deal at $60 off. The Alta HR has a slim and stylish design with 7-day battery life, and all-day fitness and heart rate tracking capabilities. Read the CNET Fitbit Alta HR review.

Garmin



Garmin Approach X40 GPS Golf Band ($182) : The X40 fitness tracker is for golfers interested in a device that can be worn both on and off the course. You can calculate distances from the green and hazards like sand bunkers and ponds on over 40,000 golf courses worldwide. It also doubles as an all-day fitness tracker for measuring things like steps, distance, calories burned, sleep and heart rate. Available in either white or black. Get 20-percent off. Read the CNET review of the Garmin Approach X40 Golf Band .

Garmin Vívofit 4 ($60): Garmin's new basic tracker features a year's worth of battery life, is fully waterproof, has a slim design and a colorful display. Save $20 off. Read the CNET review of the Garmin Vívofit 4.

Garmin Vîvofit JR. ($50): Save $29 on this kids swim-proof fitness tracker. It has a one year of battery life and can measure steps, distance, calories burned, active minutes and sleep. It includes a move bar to remind kids when they have been sitting for too long. Read the CNET review of the Garmin Vîvofit JR.

Nokia

Nokia Steel – Activity & Sleep Watch ($66): Get 30-percent off at checkout on the $94 Nokia Steel. If you're after a stylish watch with some smart tech sprinkled on top, the Nokia Steel is for you. Read the CNET review for the Nokia Steel.

Nokia Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch ($126-140) : Get 30-percent off at checkout on the Nokia Steel HR which ranges from $180-200. This comes as close as we've ever seen to an everyday watch with full heart rate fitness tracking. Read the CNET review for the Nokia (Withings) Steel HR .

Samsung

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch ($280): Save $38 at checkout on the Gear S3. It has an attractive design, clever spinning bezel interface and optional stand-alone LTE phone service. Spotify app streams music on the go and it works with most Android phones, and even iPhones to a degree. Read CNET's Samsung Gear S3 Frontier Smartwatch review.

