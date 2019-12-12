Best Amazon holiday deals for 2019: What's on sale right now, including Echo speakers, Eero Wi-Fi, Ring alarms and more

Deal Savings Price





































Amazon has rolled back prices on many of its devices -- including Echo speakers and Echo Show displays, Kindle e-readers, Fire tablets, Fire TV streamers, Ring alarms, cameras and more. Many of these are the best prices we've seen since Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and should save you some money for the remainder of your holiday shopping. And always a welcome deal: There are a slew of ways to get free Echo Dots.

Some notable discounts: The Amazon Echo Show 8 is $80, and the Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition is just $40. You can save $60 on a five-piece Ring Alarm kit (and get a free Echo Dot at the same time). Speaking of free Dots, there's one of those included with a Amazon Eero three-piece Wi-Fi system as well for $190. We're seeing great offers on Fire tablets and Kindle e-readers, including the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet for $60, a savings of $40.

We'll keep updating this list frequently -- it's the best of what's available.

Live now: Echo speakers and smart displays

Now that the rest of your holiday shopping is in your sights, you can buy a good chunk of Amazon's updated Echo line at some discounted prices.

Amazon It's not even released yet, but Amazon just trotted out its first-ever discount on the Echo Show 8. It's basically a larger version of the super-popular Echo Show 5 (which is currently on sale for $50, FYI), and therefore better suited to places like the kitchen, where the 8-inch screen makes it easier to view cooking videos and the like. Read our Echo Show 8 preview.

Back to its Prime Day low, the Echo Dot (without the clock) puts all of the smarts of Amazon's assistant Alexa into a small and affordable package. Even at its normal price of $50, it's a good deal, so the $25 price is still something to celebrate. With voice commands, you can control your smart home, check the weather, play music, search the internet and more. You lose some sound quality with the smaller size, but you can plug it into your own speakers to make up for the difference. Read our Amazon Echo Dot 2018 review.

James Martin/CNET But c'mon... you want the newer, cooler version with the clock built-in, right? It was just introduced in September at $60, but now it's at its lowest price yet: just $35. Unfortunately, it has a crazy-long backorder right now. You can order it today, but Amazon says it might not ship for one-to-two months. Read our Echo Dot with Clock review.

Amazon Kid-friendly, bright colors and parent filters make the Echo Dot Kids Edition a great option for the kiddos in your life. And at $30 off the regular price, this is a good deal. Or, even better, get a set of three for $120. Amazon says its newest Echo Dot Kids Edition is "70% louder" than the first-gen version, and it includes a year of FreeTime Unlimited. Unfortunately, Amazon reports that it's out of stock until Jan. 15, but you can still order it now. Just don't expect to have it in time for the holidays.

Ben Fox Rubin/CNET If you want a smart speaker with Alexa that has a little more oomph to its sound quality, the latest version of the original Echo might be the right choice for you. The older version of this puppy was selling for $50 at one point on Prime Day, and we've definitely seen lower prices on this model as well. But $20 is still $20. Read our Amazon Echo 2019 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET With a 5.5-inch touchscreen and the ability to wake you up with a nifty sunrise animation, this is our favorite smart display with Alexa. Read our Amazon Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET The second-gen Echo Show refined the design of the first model and offers better sound quality and a 10-inch HD screen. It combines the functionality of a smart speaker like the Echo Dot with a touchscreen you can use for video calls and controlling your smart home with a tap. We like the Echo Show 5 a little better, but at $170 for the full-sized Show -- just a bit more than what it sold for back on Prime Day -- it is a tempting offer. Read our Amazon Echo Show review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Do you need Alexa in your car? Probably not. But who are we to judge? If you always wanted Amazon's personal assistant on the road, now you can have it for about 30% off. It's not the lowest price we've seen, but it's still a good deal. Read our Echo Auto review.

Fire TV streamers, Ring and Blink security devices, Fire tablets, Kindle Paperwhite and more on sale now

Here's the best of everything else that is currently on sale right now.

Ring This five-piece Ring alarm system includes a base station, keypad, motion sensor, range extender and door and window contact sensors -- and is fully expandable with additional sensors and components. Regularly $199, this kit is on sale for $139 and also comes with a free Echo Dot. Is five pieces not enough for your castle? Amazon also has a deal on the Ring Alarm 8 Piece Kit for $170. The eight-piece kit includes a base station, three contact sensors, two motion detectors, keypad and range extender. Read our Ring Alarm review.

Amazon The Blink XT2 is a weatherproof security camera with a battery that can supposedly last for two years. Getting a two-pack for $100 is a good deal. (There was a two-pack offered during Prime Day at a lower price.) Read our Blink XT2 preview.

Chris Monroe/CNET Mesh networks are the best way to ensure every corner of your home gets solid, dependable Wi-Fi coverage, and this Eero kit is $109 off. Plus, it comes with a free Echo Dot. Read our Eero Wi-Fi system review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Just like we predicted, Amazon is including an Echo Dot with pretty much everything except sub sandwiches these days, but there's no denying the appeal. Get the 4K version of the Fire TV stick and a Dot for $60, which is 40% off the list price.

Philips Get a pair of Bluetooth and Zigbee-compatible Hue smart bulbs with an Echo Dot for $35.

This is the Goldilocks tablet in Amazon's line -- you're much better off getting this model versus the 7-incher below. Read our Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Save $40 on the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition tablet. This is the same hardware as above, but with 32GB of storage built-in, a rubberized case, a year of FreeTime Unlimited (kid-friendly content) and a two-year no-questions-asked replacement warranty for any damage. Read our Amazon Fire 8 Kids Edition Tablet review.

The Fire 7 Tablet, updated for 2019, usually costs $50. Right now, it's $10 off. That said, we highly recommend you upgrade to the 8-inch model below for just a little more. Read our Amazon Fire 7 Tablet review.

Amazon Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet, just $60. This has the same features as the 8-incher Kids version, above. Read our Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet review.

Normally $130, the Paperwhite -- the best all-around Kindle e-reader -- is selling for $100 during this sale. And Amazon throws in a $5 e-book credit, too. Read our Kindle Paperwhite 2018 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET We'd strongly recommend you spend up for the Paperwhite. But if you're shopping on a budget, the newest entry-level Kindle finally includes a built-in light, and it comes with a $5 e-book credit. Read our Kindle 2019 review.

Amazon If you're a newcomer to Amazon's music-streaming service, it's hard to beat a buck for four full months of service. After that, you'll pay the regular rate of $9.99 a month, though you can cancel if you like, without penalty.

