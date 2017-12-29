The holidays are over, and it's time to load up your new device with digital content. Enter: Amazon.
To celebrate its second annual "Digital Day," the retailer will offer discounts on thousands of products including movies, apps, e-books and TV shows. Like with Amazon's Prime Day, there is much dreck -- but also gems hidden among the rough. The deals kicked off at midnight -- though some came online earlier in the week -- and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET today.
(Amazon also happens to be offering a pretty great deal on its Fire tablets right now -- $100 for a 2-pack of the Fire HD 8, a $60 savings, and $150 for a 2-pack of the Fire 7 Kids Edition, a $50 savings.)
Here are some of the best digital deals we've come across so far:
Movies & TV shows
- Wonder Woman (HD): $7.99 ($2 off)
- Harry Potter movies (HD): $6.99 each ($1 off)
- Deadpool (HD): $7.99 ($2 off)
- Full seasons of Orange is the New Black (Season 1), Ash vs. Evil Dead (Season 1) and Mad Men (Season 1) for $4.99 each, but all are available on Netflix for no additional charge
- It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (Season 12): $9.99 ($5 off) [no longer available on Netflix]
- Big Little Lies (Season 1): $13.99 ($6 off) [available at no additional charge on HBO Now/HBO Go]
- Full list of video deals
PC & Tablet Games
- Monument Valley 2 for Fire tablets: $2.49 ($2 off)
- Homeworld Remastered Collection: $9.99 ($25 off)
- WWE 2K18: $36 ($24 off)
- Full list of gaming deals
Kindle Books
- Modern Romance by Aziz Ansari: $2.99 ($14.01 off)
- The Beach House by Mary Alice Monroe: $1.99 ($12.96 off)
- A Game of Thrones (A Song of Ice and Fire, Book 1) by George R.R. Martin: $4.99 ($5 off)
- The Good Daughter by Karin Slaughter: $3.99 ($24 off)
- Full list of Kindle deals
Kindle Comics
- Marvel comics on Kindle: Up to 80 percent off more than 3,000 graphic novels
Software
- Adobe Photoshop Elements 2018: $70 ($30 off)
- Vegas Pro 15 Edit: $149 ($250 off)
- See full list of software deals
The landing page for the complete list of Digital Day deals is here.
