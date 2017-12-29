Amazon

The holidays are over, and it's time to load up your new device with digital content. Enter: Amazon.

To celebrate its second annual "Digital Day," the retailer will offer discounts on thousands of products including movies, apps, e-books and TV shows. Like with Amazon's Prime Day, there is much dreck -- but also gems hidden among the rough. The deals kicked off at midnight -- though some came online earlier in the week -- and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET today.

(Amazon also happens to be offering a pretty great deal on its Fire tablets right now -- $100 for a 2-pack of the Fire HD 8, a $60 savings, and $150 for a 2-pack of the Fire 7 Kids Edition, a $50 savings.)

Here are some of the best digital deals we've come across so far:

Movies & TV shows

PC & Tablet Games



Kindle Books

Kindle Comics

Marvel comics on Kindle: Up to 80 percent off more than 3,000 graphic novels



Software

The landing page for the complete list of Digital Day deals is here.

