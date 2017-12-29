CNET también está disponible en español.

The best Amazon Digital Day deals we've found

80 percent off Marvel digital graphic novels is just the beginning.

The holidays are over, and it's time to load up your new device with digital content. Enter: Amazon.

To celebrate its second annual "Digital Day," the retailer will offer discounts on thousands of products including movies, apps, e-books and TV shows. Like with Amazon's Prime Day, there is much dreck -- but also gems hidden among the rough. The deals kicked off at midnight -- though some came online earlier in the week -- and will continue through 11:59 p.m. ET today. 

(Amazon also happens to be offering a pretty great deal on its Fire tablets right now -- $100 for a 2-pack of the Fire HD 8, a $60 savings, and $150 for a 2-pack of the Fire 7 Kids Edition, a $50 savings.)

Here are some of the best digital deals we've come across so far:

Movies & TV shows

PC & Tablet Games

Kindle Books

Kindle Comics

Software

The landing page for the complete list of Digital Day deals is here

