Best Amazon Canada Prime Day 2020 deals: Echo Show 5 hits CA$60, more deals coming Tuesday

Amazon Prime Day 2020 kicks off on Tuesday, Oct. 13, and during the two-day shopping event, you can expect to see deep discounts on home appliances, electronics, and all kinds of domestic tech. Ahead of the sales event, however, Amazon Canada has already begun the ramp up to Prime Day by trotting out some sharp deals for early bird shoppers. (Check out Amazon Canada's press release for the full list of discounts the retailer is promising.)
Here are the best of the early Amazon Prime Day deals we've found so far from Amazon Canada. Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of publication, but are subject to change (as we expect them to on Tuesday).
We'll continue to update this story as more deals become available.
As in the US, Amazon's smallest Echo display device is already available at a discount, returning to its lowest ever price of CA$60. That's a whopping 40% off. The price is expected to stay at this level now through Oct. 14. Read our Echo Show 5 review.
With light- and slow-cooking settings, the 1,800-watt Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro boasts an Element IQ that controls heating elements with 10 preset functions. Conveniently, the oven's slow cook function will switch to Keep Warm for up to two hours automatically. Note that the price on this model has dropped to CA$250 in the past, but the current price is the lowest it's been since March. Read our review of the Breville Smart Oven Pro's predecessor.
Amazon Canada Prime Day deals coming soon
These sale prices have been announced, but won't be available until Prime Day officially starts at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13.
The bigger Echo Show will also be discounted from its current CA$170 to CA$90, matching its lowest ever price. Expect this price to hit on Tuesday. Read our Echo Show 8 review.
With its glare-proof screen and waterproof body, the Paperwhite is the best value in Amazon's e-reader line, especially when you can get it at a discount. Starting Tuesday, it drops to its best-ever price of CA$105.
This isn't the fancy new spherical Echo Dot that was just announced for 2020. But the 2018 Echo Dot "puck" handles the same voice assistant basics and doubles as a perfectly capable Bluetooth speaker, and it's now down to the lowest price we've seen. Read our Echo Dot review.
Prime Day Canada deals no longer available
These deals were available earlier, but have either sold out or the prices have gone up. We're including them here in case more inventory becomes available at the original sale price.
The TP-Link Home Mesh WiFi System covers up to 7,000 square feet and is capable of up to 3Gbps in speed. The system allows you to connect up to 150 devices on a single unified Wi-Fi 6 home network. On the security front, the device system comes with WPA3 encryption, parental controls, and antivirus protection. Read our earlier coverage of TP-Link's latest Deco mesh routers.
