Best Amazon Canada Prime Day 2020 deals: Echo Show 5 hits CA$60, more deals coming on Tuesday

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is a two-day shopping event that begins on Tuesday, Oct. 13. Expect to see deep discounts on home appliances, electronics, and all kinds of domestic tech -- including some solid early deals that are available now. (Check out Amazon Canada's press release for the full list of discounts the retailer is promising.)

Keep reading for the details on all the early Amazon Prime Day deals we've found so far from Amazon Canada. Note that prices and availability were accurate at the time of this update, but are subject to change (as we expect them to on Tuesday).

As more deals become available, we'll update this story.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET As in the US, Amazon's smallest Echo display device is already available at a discount, returning to its lowest ever price of CA$60. That's a whopping 40% off. The price is expected to stay at this level now through Oct. 14. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Amazon With light- and slow-cooking settings, the 1,800-watt Breville BOV845BSS Smart Oven Pro boasts an Element IQ that controls heating elements with 10 preset functions. Conveniently, the oven's slow cook function will switch to Keep Warm for up to two hours automatically. Note that the price on this model has dropped to CA$250 in the past, but the current price is the lowest it's been since March. Read our review of the Breville Smart Oven Pro's predecessor.

Amazon Canada Prime Day deals coming soon

These sale prices have been announced, but won't be available until Prime Day officially starts at 12:01 a.m. PT on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

Chris Monroe/CNET The bigger Echo Show will also be discounted from its current CA$170 to CA$90, matching its lowest ever price. Expect this price to hit on Tuesday. Read our Echo Show 8 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET With its glare-proof screen and waterproof body, the Paperwhite is the best value in Amazon's e-reader line, especially when you can get it at a discount. Starting Tuesday, it drops to its best-ever price of CA$105.

Amazon This isn't the fancy new spherical Echo Dot that was just announced for 2020. But the 2018 Echo Dot "puck" handles the same voice assistant basics and doubles as a perfectly capable Bluetooth speaker, and it's now down to the lowest price we've seen. Read our Echo Dot review.

Prime Day Canada deals no longer available

These deals were available earlier, but have either sold out or the prices have gone up. We're including them here in case more inventory becomes available at the original sale price.