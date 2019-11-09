By now you've probably seen Amazon's Happy HoliDeals page, which has lots of miscellany but also a smattering of Amazon gear. Before you buy a single item from the latter category -- Echo smart speakers, Fire tablets, Kindle e-readers and so on -- take note: The company just revealed the full slate of Amazon Black Friday device deals, many of which rival what we saw during this year's Prime Day. In the meantime, we continue to see new price cuts on non-Amazon stuff, like the Sony WH-1000XM3 over-the-ear noise-canceling headphones for $228 -- an all-time low price.

So here's the list of what Amazon Black Friday sales are coming and when, followed by some previously announced deals you can get right now. Pro tip: If you're planning to buy any of the aforementioned Amazon devices right now, be sure to visit (and sign up for) TopCashback first; the cash-back service is offering an unparalleled 10% rebate on Amazon devices.

Amazon deals starting Friday, Nov. 22

Amazon deals starting Sunday, Nov. 24

Amazon deals starting Wednesday, Nov. 27

Amazon deals starting Thursday, Nov. 28

Amazon Black Friday deals available now

As expected, some of the best early discounts are on Amazon devices (though some of the items below will be even cheaper in a few weeks, as noted above). But I found a few noteworthy non-Amazon deals as well, so check those out, too.

Amazon Actually, there are savings to be had on several Insignia models, including the 32- and 39-inch ones. But if you just need something small for the den, bedroom or the like, it's hard to beat a full-featured Fire TV for $100.

Chamberlain Actually, this app-powered garage-door controller originally sold for $130, so in a way you're saving $100. It's been steadily creeping down in price, but this is the lowest I've seen it. It's compatible with most garage doors, and its usefulness cannot be overstated. Arguably the best $30 you can spend on your house right now. Read our Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub review.

23andMe Got some saliva to spare? Send a little to 23andMe and receive back over 125 DNA-based reports on your health, wellness, ancestry and the like. This is the lowest price we've seen on this kit, which normally runs $199.

Amazon This is the lowest price to date on Amazon's kid-friendly tablet, which includes a heavy-duty case (with stand) and two-year worry-free warranty. You also get a year of Amazon FreeTime Unlimited, a $36 value. The tablet is available with your choice of three case colors: blue, pink and purple. You can also get the Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet for $90, which is $40 off the regular price. It's slightly faster and slightly larger, but otherwise pretty much the same experience for your kids.

Amazon The largest of the Echo Show products, this model features a 10-inch screen and Dolby-enhanced speakers. It normally runs $230 all by itself, but this bundle nets you a Philips Hue smart bulb to kickstart (or expand) your smart home setup. Read our Amazon Echo Show review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Yep, it's nowhere near Black Friday, and the Echo Show 5 is already selling for less than it was on Prime Day. The little smart-speaker with the 5.5-inch display makes a great bedside companion, but it could also pull kitchen duty for things like recipe videos and video calls. Note that this will be $10 cheaper starting Nov. 28, however. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Well, that didn't take long. The Echo Dot with Clock, announced just last month, is already heavily discounted. It's basically the third-gen smart speaker you know and love, but with an embedded LED display that can show the time, the outdoor temperature or a countdown timer. This product will drop to $35 on Nov. 28, however. Don't need those features? The original Echo Dot is back on sale for $30 now, and will be dropping to $22 on Nov. 28. Read our Amazon Echo Dot with Clock review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's latest AirPods are the hot gift item this year, no question. Although Costco and Sam's Club briefly offered a modest discount, they sold out in a hurry. Now Amazon is matching it, offering $15 off the top-rated true-wireless earbuds. It's not much, but it's something. Read the AirPods Pro review.

That's it for now! Have you spotted any other great deals in Amazon's super early sale? Share them in the comments.

Originally published earlier this month. Updated as new deals arrive and others expire.

