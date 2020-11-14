Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals you can get now: AirPods Pro, Beats Solo 3, Apple Watch, cheap TVs, SanDisk price cuts

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday is still a ways off, and... oh, wait, no it isn't. Actually, it turns out that Black Friday now encompasses the entire month of November -- there's a Black Friday deal pretty much anywhere you look.

As usual, Amazon is in on the Black Friday action, even though Prime Day was just a month ago. Now they're posting early deals and their Black Friday sale has a lot of tempting offers as you shop for this holiday season. Sure, there are a few sales still cued up for Nov. 27, aka the day after Thanksgiving, but there's plenty of deal action happening across all retailers right now. Examples:

Earlier this month, Amazon upped the ante by offering deep, Prime Day-matching discounts on Echo devices. Those deals are on pause for now, though we expect them to return soon -- along with an avalanche of others. In the meantime, here are the best early Black Friday deals you can get at Amazon right now.

Sarah Tew/CNET Believe it or not, these headphones debuted at $300 about four years ago -- at which time we dinged them for not sounding quite as good as other $300 headphones. For $120, however, they're a steal -- and that's $80 less than you'd pay at the Apple Store. Read our Beats Solo 3 Wireless review.

Angela Lang/CNET This is the lowest price on record for Apple's premium true wireless earbuds, which are excellent by all accounts but just hard to swallow at $250. It's worth noting that "regular" AirPods were on sale for $99 earlier this month, but have since jumped back up to $129 (still a $30 savings, though). But if you want unsurpassed active noise canceling, great call quality, a comfortable fit and wireless case charging, the AirPods Pro might be worth the splurge. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Screenshot by Josh Goldman/CNET Looking for cheap storage? Amazon has slashed prices today on SanDisk storage products of all stripes. That 400GB MicroSD card for $60 would be a great Switch upgrade, for instance.

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET The SE is already the bargain in Apple's Watch lineup, so it's nice to see a discount -- especially on the larger model, which at $260 is the lowest price on record. (The 40mm model is currently selling for $10 more. However, it was previously marked down to $230, and may well get there again.) Read our Apple Watch SE review.

Roku Not wild about the Android TV or Fire TV interface in that bargain TV you bought? No problem: Simply plug in your streamer of choice. The Roku Premiere offers nearly all the important modern-era goodies, like 4K streaming and HDR support, all wrapped in a simple, effective UI. However, the remote lacks voice controls. If you want that feature, consider waiting for a Roku Streaming Stick Plus deal. One is sure to come along soon. CNET hasn't reviewed this version of the Roku Premiere, but check out the Premiere Plus review, which covers most of the important details.

Insignia Though it's matched at (and sold by) Best Buy, you can score this $100 smart TV from Amazon if you prefer. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is best to help you find your family origins?

