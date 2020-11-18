Best Amazon Black Friday 2020 deals coming this Friday

Holiday Gift Guide 2020

If Black Friday was an airplane, I'd say it's in a holding pattern. Although there are a smattering of great early Black Friday deals happening right now, the best stuff is yet to come. Starting this Friday, for example, Amazon will kick off its Black Friday Deals Week.

What's coming in for a landing? Unsurprisingly, the tarmac will be full of deals on Amazon devices and brands. Below you can find a few of the most exciting ones, followed by a handful of early-Black-Friday leftovers from earlier this week and last. Tomorrow and Friday, check back for lots of new additions.

One thing to note: Some of these early deals may be limited to Alexa-based voice orders, at least initially. We'll have clarification on that soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out Best Buy's Black Friday sale (Nov. 22) and Walmart's Black Friday sale (Nov. 25).

Amazon Black Friday deals starting Nov. 20

Amazon This powerful pair is currently priced at $275; at $150, it's a match of Amazon's Prime Day deal. CNET hasn't reviewed the Video Doorbell 3, but the Video Doorbell 3 Plus review tells you everything you need to know. As for the Echo Show 5, it's a nightstand-friendly smart screen packed with Alexa goodness. Read our Echo Show 5 review.

Chris Monroe/CNET "Wait for a sale." That was the conclusion of CNET's Echo Dot 2020 review, which praised the design and sound quality of the new model but rightly noted that Amazon's mini smart speakers go on sale all the time. This, however, is actually the first time; during Prime Day, Amazon discounted only the previous-gen Dot. Note that you'll also be able to buy the Echo Dot with Clock for $39, also discounted for the first time, also $21 off. Read our Echo Dot 2020 review.

David Carnoy/CNET Another Prime Day rerun, the Fire HD 10 is an absolute steal at this price. Among the highlights: Big, sharp screen; expandable storage; a USB-C connector; and a speed boost over the previous-gen model. It may be a while before we see this model get discounted this much again. Read our Fire HD 10 review.

Looking for a deeper dive on these? Check out our roundup of upcoming Alexa and Echo Black Friday deals. We'll have all the best deals linked up and ready for your perusal by this Friday, so stay tuned. In the meantime, here's what you can get from Amazon right now. As always, these deals are available at the time of this writing, but may expire or sell out.

Early Amazon Black Friday deals still available

Vanessa Hand Orellana/CNET Target is discounting both new Apple Watch models starting Sunday, Nov. 15. While Amazon has yet to match the Series 6 markdowns, the discounts on both SE models have returned. Read our Apple Watch SE review.

23andMe This is only the third time this kit has been priced this low. It's an insanely popular item, as it's great not only for checking your ancestry, but also for identifying potentially serious health issues. Makes a great gift, too. Read more: Ancestry vs. 23 and Me: Which DNA testing kit is best to help you find your family origins?

Amazon Amazon is following Target's lead with a "buy two, get one free" gaming sale. Fair warning, though: A lot of this stuff has been picked over, so the good stuff is going fast.

Ian Knighton/CNET In CNET's hands-on tests, we found AncestryDNA to offer the best integration of DNA analysis and historical research. And now the service is on sale for more than half off. Read our analysis of DNA test services.

Insignia Though it's matched at (and sold by) Best Buy, you can score this $100 smart TV from Amazon if you prefer. Powered by Amazon's Fire TV UI -- not our favorite, but still solid at slinging all your favorite services -- it includes a voice-controlled remote with built-in Alexa smarts. The screen resolution tops out at 720p, but that's totally fine for this size.

CNET The Wyze Cam Pan is already a steal at $38, but this deal (which is available today only) gets you out the door for a little less. This smart home security camera does all the things: night vision, two-way audio, motion detection and more, plus it gives you free cloud storage (though you can use a memory card if you prefer). This model can pivot a full 360 degrees on its base, meaning it's suitable for whole-room security. Read our Wyze Cam Pan review.

Want to score some great tips for Black Friday shopping? Look no further than this episode of the Cheapskate Show podcast:

Now playing: Watch this: The Cheapskate's Black Friday shopping tips

CNET's Cheapskate scours the web for great deals on tech products and much more. For the latest deals and updates, follow him on Facebook and Twitter. You can also sign up for deal texts delivered right to your phone. Find more great buys on the CNET Deals page and check out our CNET Coupons page for the latest Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and even more from hundreds of other online stores. Questions about the Cheapskate blog? Answers live on our FAQ page.