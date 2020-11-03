Best soundbars with Amazon Alexa for 2020

Despite competition from Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa remains the most popular voice assistant on the market, and now many soundbars now come Alexa-equipped. You'll find Amazon's voice on the Polk Command Bar, Sonos Beam and the excellent followup, Arc soundbar, as well as plenty of other smart home brands.

If you're looking for a model with Alexa voice integration, you'll want to first consider microphone quality (which determines how well Alexa can hear you) and the overall sound quality provided by each speaker. These are the best soundbars with Alexa that we've put to the test.

Sarah Tew/CNET Yamaha's YAS-209 is the speaker to get if you want to replace an Amazon Echo and a soundbar with a single device with excellent sound quality. This smart speaker sounds great with movies, thanks to the implementation of DTS Virtual:X, and music is good, too -- thanks partly to the deep audio and bass of the wireless subwoofer. The onboard mics can also hear your voice commands when the music is cranked all the way up, meaning you don't have to sacrifice Alexa voice control when you're rocking out. It's the Amazon Alexa TV soundbar all the others should aspire to be. Read our Yamaha YAS-209 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you can find the Polk Audio Command Bar for around $200, which is what it's going for at most major retailers these days, then this device is a great Alexa-compatible buy. Its looks are reminiscent of the Amazon Echo speaker, and it allows most functions, like switching inputs, to be controlled by voice as well. It's also able to share music in other rooms with other Echos. It's Fire TV-compatible, with HDMI ports that were specifically designed to fit the Fire TV Stick. With the help of a wireless subwoofer, the audio sounds good with movies, even if the Yamaha is slightly better with music services. Read our Polk Command Bar review.

Sarah Tew/CNET The Sonos Beam soundbar works with the Amazon Alexa app and is compatible with Google Assistant voice services, making it one of the most flexible soundbars on the market. You can use the Sonos app to choose which smart assistant you want in every room. The other selling points of this device include the excellent, robust Sonos multiroom system and super-enveloping, immersive sound experience while playing movies. You might want to add the (expensive) sub to get the most audio performance out of it, though. All in all, it's a solid smart soundbar that offers great sound quality and voice control. Read our Sonos Beam review.

Ty Pendlebury/CNET At $800 the Sonos Arc may be the company's most expensive product, but it offers a lot of features and performance for the money. In addition to Amazon Alexa (and Google Assistant) the Arc also includes Dolby Atmos and the excellent Sonos multiroom app. This premium Sonos soundbar sounds great, and it's able to hear your commands when the music is cranked. Read our Sonos Arc review.

