Best AirPods Pro accessories for 2020: Cases, wireless in-flight transmitters and chargers

Why do you need an accessory for an accessory? Well, when it's one of the most popular products around, like Apple's AirPods Pro, it tends to create its own accessory ecosystem, complete with supplementary cases and other add-ons that help overcome minor shortcomings that may be major for some people.

Here's a quick look at some of CNET's top picks of AirPod accessories, based on my own hands-on experience with each product mentioned over the past few weeks and months. They're mostly cases and earbud enhancements, with a few other interesting things I've found.

David Carnoy/CNET You can find cheaper knockoff versions of Catalyst's AirPods Pro case ($30), but the Catalyst is better than many of the imitators, not to mention one of the top AirPods cases you can purchase. Not only does it protect your AirPods' own case, but it also makes it fully waterproof. Another key feature: The bundled carabiner lets you strap the case onto a belt loop or backpack or use it as a keychain case to help keep your wireless earbuds from getting lost. The case is currently available in black, blue or red. Expect more colors in the future.

Sarah Tew/CNET Nomad makes nice leather cases for the iPhone and the original AirPods. Its AirPods Pro case is one of the best I've tested. It's not waterproof like the Catalyst, but it fits like a glove and weathers nicely over time. Available in brown and black for $35.

Amazon What do you do if you want to use your AirPods with an in-flight entertainment system or the TV built into a machine at the gym that requires a wired connection? Well, one workaround is buying a Bluetooth transmitter that you can plug into any 3.5mm audio jack. There are several transmitters available from TaoTronics and other little-known brands (I've also tried the TaoTronics.) They cost $25 to $35. To pair your AirPods with a transmitter, you have to turn off the Bluetooth on your phone (or just put it into airplane mode), put your AirPods in their case, hold down the Bluetooth button on the transmitter until it goes into pairing mode, and then hit the pairing button on the AirPods case. (This video explains how to pair to your AirPods.) Battery life is rated at 16 hours and the AirFly Pro uses Bluetooth 5.0.

RHA RHA has a slightly different take on a wireless flight transmitter. This one has two foldable 3.5mm jacks: You can either opt to use one 3.5mm plug, or two for those older in-flight systems that have two jacks. Both plugs tuck back into the transmitter. The pairing process is the same as with the Twelve South transmitter and was straightforward. Like that model, this uses Bluetooth 5.0. It's also rated for 16 hours of battery life and charges via USB-C. It also works with the Nintendo Switch.

Anker The AirPods Pro feature wireless charging, so you'll need a wireless charging pad to take advantage of that feature. A good affordable option for both your AirPods Pro and your phone is the Anker PowerWave. It offers 7.5-watt charging for your iPhone and 10-watt charging for Android models that support it. It costs $14 but sometimes goes on sale for less than $10. Available in black, white and blue.

