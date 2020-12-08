Best AirPods deals right now: Grab the AirPods Pro for $199

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but not all the AirPods deals have gone by the wayside. Black Friday saw some of the best prices ever on the AirPods Pro -- $169 -- and they promptly sold out at vendors like Walmart and Amazon. However, they've still been popping up at $190 (Woot) and $200 (Staples and elsewhere), which is still about $60 to $50 off. If you want the standard AirPods, they're no longer at their all-time low price of $99, but you can still snag them for $130. And you can get the standard AirPods bundled with the wireless charging case, they've been floating at $140 to $160 -- a $59 to $39 savings versus the Apple Store.

Of course, as of Dec. 8, there's a new AirPod headphone in town: The new AirPods Max is Apple's first full-size noise-canceling headphone, and it clocks in at a whopping $549 price when it becomes available in stores on Dec. 15. Don't expect that one to see a discount anytime soon.

See the current best deals below, but note that pricing and inventory has been fluctuating wildly.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $199 $169 AirPods $159 $130 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $140 AirPods Max $549 $549 $549

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. Now they've been ping-ponging between $190 and $199, with Woot currently selling them for $190 as it had been earlier. That's $60 below the regular Apple Store price, and shipping is free at Woot if you're an Amazon Prime member. If that's out of stock (as it is right now), you're next best option is probably $199 at Staples. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That was matched by Amazon and (with membership) at Costco and Sam's Club. That specific deal has expired for now, but the AirPods are holding at $130 at Best Buy. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I'd get either the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $59 savings versus the Apple Store price. That said, that's up from $140 (its lowest price to date), which was the Black Friday price.

Apple / Screenshot by CNET The latest and greatest Apple headphones were just announced. These are full-size models, chock full of high-end features like noise-cancellation, spatial audio and (of course) easy integration with Apple devices. Look for our review soon, but prepare to pay full price: This model is debuting at $549, and won't see any discounts in the near future (if at all). Apple unveils AirPods Max for $549.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing.