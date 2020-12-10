Best AirPods deals right now: Grab the AirPods Pro for $190

Deal Savings Price







Holiday Gift Guide 2020

Black Friday and Cyber Monday have passed, but some AirPods deals remain. You can currently get the AirPods Pro for $190 at Woot (a $60 savings). The standard AirPods are no longer at their all-time-low $99, but you can still snag them for $130. Want them with the wireless charging case? They're currently $160 -- a $39 savings versus the Apple Store.

As of Tuesday, there's a new set of AirPods headphones in town: The new AirPods Max are Apple's first full-size, noise-canceling headphones, with a whopping $549 price tag when they become available in stores on Dec. 15. Don't expect them to see a discount anytime soon.

See the current best deals below, but note that pricing and inventory has been fluctuating wildly.

AirPods pricing 2020 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $190 $169 AirPods $159 $129 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $160 $140 AirPods Max $549 $549 $549

Sarah Tew/CNET The AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. Now they've been ping-ponging between $190 and $199, with Woot currently back at the former. That's $60 below the regular Apple Store price, and shipping is free at Woot if you're an Amazon Prime member. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. That deal is gone, but Amazon is holding at $129 -- though with a Dec. 17 in-stock date. They're currently $130 at Best Buy, if you need them sooner. Got a Costco membership? You can score the AirPods for just $110. Read our AirPods review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Personally, I'd get either the cheaper AirPods or the AirPods Pro. But if you're really a zealot for wireless charging, know that you can get the standard AirPods with a wireless charging case for $160, which is a $59 savings versus the Apple Store price. That said, it was $140 (the lowest price to date) on Black Friday. Target has the best deal right now, and you can save an extra 5% if you use your Red Card -- and possibly an additional 10% with a Circle coupon available for a limited time. (See the site for details.)

David Carnoy/CNET The latest and greatest Apple headphones were just announced. These are full-size models, chock full of high-end features like noise cancellation, spatial audio and easy integration with Apple devices. Look for our review soon, but prepare to pay full price: This model is debuting at $549, and won't see any discounts in the near future (if at all). Read our AirPods Max hands-on.

This article is frequently updated to reflect current pricing.