Best air purifiers for 2020

In any given night of sleep, most of us take between six and nine thousand breaths. With each of those breaths, we inhale countless particles, ranging from harmless dust to potentially harmful pollutants. For the immunocompromised or the just plain risk averse, there is an obvious solution: the home air purifier. For a couple hundred bucks, you can make sure the air in your house is as fresh as the sheets you just laundered.

There are an overwhelming number of air-cleaning devices on the market, all advertising various filtration methods. How do you find the best one?

Luckily, I've extensively researched the field of products, tested the extra features on a dozen of the most popular models, interviewed various experts in the field of indoor air quality and written up the definitive list of the best air cleaners around. Ready to buy an air purifier? Look no further.

David Priest/CNET

Before the recommendations…

Before getting into the details of which devices are best and why, it's important to understand the basic mechanisms that these products use to clean your air. To get a handle on these methods, I talked to Dr. Richard Shaughnessy, the Director of Indoor Air Research at the University of Tulsa.

According to Shaughnessy, most air cleaners run your air through a filter designed to catch particles you might otherwise inhale. These are usually High Efficiency Particulate Absorbing filters and they're designed to capture 99.97% of particles sized .3 microns or larger. HEPA filters reliably remove smoke (including from wildfires), pollen, dust and other particulate that pollutes home environments.

Activated carbon offers another type of filter, which captures odors and gaseous pollutants that can slip through a HEPA filter. "[Carbon filters are] good... to an extent," said Shaughnessy, "but they need to have a sufficient amount of carbon… You don't want breakthrough happening where the carbon becomes fully saturated and it releases what was captured back into the air."

According to multiple researchers I talked to, most consumer air purifiers simply don't have enough activated carbon to be an effective odor filter for more than a short period of time.

Another common type of air cleaning comes in the form of ionic filtering. These filters can be effective, according to Shaughnessy, but they come with a number of shortcomings: Some don't actually remove particulate from the home, but rather cause it to attach itself to surfaces around the home. Others must be cleaned consistently, or they might begin to emit ozone -- itself a pollutant.

While some ionic purifiers are effective and standards for them have risen significantly in recent years, the benefits they offer over a HEPA filter are in many cases negligible -- particularly given the risk they occasionally pose.

Besides the HEPA filter, the other important standard to keep an eye out for is the "AHAM Verified" Clean Air Delivery Rate, which tells you how much air the purifier can process in a given timeframe. Not every company uses this standard, but most do.

Recommendations get a little more complicated when companies don't list a CADR, or when they employ proprietary filtration methods.

David Priest/CNET

Some major players, like Dyson and Molekule, offer their own standards. That doesn't necessarily mean that their devices are inferior, but rather that they require extra scrutiny. In these cases, I looked at the explanations presented by the companies themselves and talked to third-party specialists. By and large, such devices -- even if they do accomplish what they claim -- still end up overpriced compared to competitors with more readily accessible evidence backing up their claims.

In sum, for the recommendations below, I primarily consider the power for the price (that is, the higher the CADR and the lower the price, the better). Secondarily, I look at additional cleaning modes, the helpfulness of controls, the general design and the noise level. The perfect air cleaner looks sleek enough to fit into most modern decors, can operate as desired with minimal fiddling and can thoroughly and quietly clean your air.

David Priest/CNET The Blueair Pure 411 is a simple, straightforward purifier with smart design and solid bang for your buck. You get HEPA and carbon filtration (which removes odors and gaseous pollutants) that will work well in a 120 square foot room, all for $120. Some devices, like Sharp's Air Purifier, don't even offer that much cleaning power at nearly twice the price. The Blueair has different colored pre-filter sleeves for the outside of the device, so it will fit into almost any color palette, and its single-button interface is as intuitive as it gets. The device is also super light, with middle-of-the-road noise production. Besides the noise, the only real downside is the lack of extra goodies, like a "change filter" light or timer buttons.

David Priest/CNET Honeywell's $250 air purifier is a little more expensive than other HEPA models, but it can cover a larger space than almost any other purifier I tested: 465 square feet. Despite its clunky design (this thing weighs a hefty 21 lbs.), the Honeywell Home is actually one of the quieter models around. The Home's aesthetic isn't my favorite, but you get good control for setting timers and checking whether the pre-filter or filter needs replacing. If you're looking for great basic performance for a reasonable price, you can't beat the Honeywell Home.

David Priest/CNET Coway's air purifier falls right between the Blueair and Honeywell models above, but its unique design and ion filtration technology set it apart from those. The Coway can filter air for rooms up to 361 square feet and its striking, retro design was one of my favorites among the devices I tested. While the ionic filtration technology isn't a huge plus, it also won't produce significant ozone, as tested by the California EPA. If you want an air purifier for a mid-sized room, Coway's purifier is one of the best options around with one of the most adventurous aesthetics.

The rest of the field

The air purifiers above are only three of the twelve devices I tested. Other HEPA cleaners, like the $100 Levoit Core 300, the $160 Winix 5500-2, the $90 Bissell and the $85 GermGuardian all offer only so-so power for their prices. All four of those models offer carbon or charcoal filters for removing odors and gaseous pollutants, but the filters in all of them contain only a few ounces of the medium, meaning they won't last long with use.

The IQ HealthPro Plus wasn't among the devices I tested, in part because I was looking at more affordable options. But IQ's $900 air cleaner is one of the few devices on the market to contain multiple kilograms of activated carbon, which will filter out odors and gaseous pollutants much more effectively than most consumer air cleaners under $1000, according to specialists I talked to.

Two devices I tested featured ionic filters: the $184 Coway AP-1512HH I mentioned above and the $230 Sharp FPK50UW. Sharp's CADR rating is only 259 square feet, which is significantly lower than Coway's and not great for the price.

David Priest/CNET

The Partu ($50) and Holmes ($38) air purifiers were the most affordable devices I tested and they both offer HEPA filtering for small rooms. I could see someone using them on a desk in an office, for instance, to great effect. But both felt a little cheap and neither gave an official CADR, so I would recommend saving for something a little more reliable if cleaner air is a high priority.

I generally found more expensive models to have some of the hardest-to-verify claims. Dyson's $550 TP04, for instance, uses a HEPA filter and doubles as a fan, but provides no CADR. In fact, the company doesn't make any suggestion for the size of room in which you should use it. We can set aside these frustrations for a simple reason: devices like the Honeywell Home use the same filtration technology to clean the air in large spaces for just over half the price of the Pure Cool. Unless you love the aesthetic, Dyson's air purifier isn't worth the money.

What about Molekule?

You may have heard of another air purifier called Molekule, which grabbed headlines for its attractive design and proprietary filtration technology back in 2017 -- and is even, strangely enough, sold at the Museum of Modern Art in New York. What about that?

The Molekule air purifier presents a complicated problem: it claims its proprietary PECO filter captures particles much smaller than .03 micrometers, but it filters air at such a slow rate that, even if Molekule's claims are accurate, it cleans the air very inefficiently compared to HEPA models (as Consumer Reports rightly pointed out in its highly critical review late last year).

David Priest/CNET

On the other hand, the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, one of the premiere indoor air research centers in the country, recently released a government-funded study showing that the PECO effectively filters out volatile organic compounds (VOCs) -- that is, compounds that can easily become gaseous pollutants in the air, which HEPA filters do not capture. Reviewers at Consumer Reports and the New York Times' Wirecutter, which called the Molekule "the worst air purifier we've ever tested," did not appear to test VOC reduction.

We cannot recommend the Molekule Air Mini+, which I tested, as a result of these problems, coupled with a recent decision by the National Advertising Review Board to force a retraction of many of Molekule's misleading advertising claims. That said, the air purifier does appear to address a problem that most HEPA-reliant cleaners simply do not address: the presence of gaseous pollutants in the home. Such pollutants have plenty of sources, whether from paint, furniture, cleaning solutions or even some composite boards. For that reason alone, Molekule's eye-catching brand is worth keeping tabs on -- especially as their latest air cleaner was just approved by the FDA as a Class II medical device.

Do you even need an air purifier?

Given the rise of COVID-19 over the past few months, it seems reasonable to assume an air purifier will help keep you safer. In home settings though, transmission usually occurs through close contact, which means an air purifier probably won't protect you if a roommate or family member in the same house gets sick. Purifiers are definitely a good idea for businesses and restaurants, as they try to protect customers filtering in and out of a building throughout a day.

Beyond COVID concerns, in home settings, air purifiers don't offer much value to the average consumer. According to microbiologist and Vice President of Scientific Communications at the American Council on Science and Health Dr. Alex Berezow, "Unless you have some sort of medical condition (asthma, allergies), I just don't think an air purifier is worth the money."

Human lungs, Berezow pointed out in a recent blog post, filter the air we breathe sufficiently -- especially in places like the United States, where air is fairly consistently clean.

On the other hand, for households with an asthmatic or otherwise immuno-compromised child, air purifiers have significant benefits, according to Berezow and Dr. Elizabeth Matsui, a professor of population health and pediatrics at the University of Texas, Austin's Dell Medical School.

Dr. Matsui has extensively researched the effects of air purifiers on children with asthma and she said the devices can make a big difference -- though they are no substitute for ensuring well-ventilated and smoke-free homes, or proper medical care. Furthermore, there is no evidence to suggest that air purifiers diminish the chance of children developing asthma.

In short, air purifiers are popular for a reason: they mostly do what they say, cleaning the air inside your home. And if you're among a few demographics -- or if you live in a home with many sources of pollution -- cleaner air might really make a big difference for your health or the health of your children. If you think the benefits of an air purifier might help someone in your own home, it's always worth talking to an allergist. If you'd rather just grab an air cleaner and call it a day, you can't go wrong with the recommendations above.

Still have more questions about air purifiers and whether you're ready to buy one? Check out our air purifier FAQ for more info.