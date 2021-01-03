The best after-Christmas deals you can get right now: Save $450 on a Lenovo Yoga C940 2-in-1, $60 on a Apple Watch Series 6 and more

Deal Savings Price













The aftermath of Christmas and Boxing Day might not offer the best deals of the year, but make no mistake: It's still possible to find decent discounts -- which is handy since this is the time of year when we typically scoop up the stuff we really wanted but no one bestowed upon us as gifts. And then there are those gift cards burning holes in our pockets. So no matter what you're looking for -- from noise-canceling headphones to an Apple Watch Series 6 -- there are still opportunities to save a ton of money and buy yourself something you can enjoy through all of 2021 (which will be a better year, I am sure of it).

Érika García / CNET In his CNET review of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headphones, David Carnoy called them "nearly flawless." They have remarkable noise-canceling capabilities and great sound along with a comfortable fit, upgraded Bluetooth and a new speak-to-chat mode. While the post-holiday deal lasts, save $72.

Chris Monroe/CNET If you're shopping for a smart speaker, now is a good time to get the new fourth-gen version of Alexa, which is shaped like a mesh-covered crystal ball and has improved sound and better-than-ever smart home connectivity. Read the CNET review of the Alexa 4th generation and save $30 off the usual $100 price tag.

Apple What is there to say about the Apple Watch Series 6? You can read the CNET review, but here's what you need to know: You can save up to $60 right now on the Series 6 (depending upon which color scheme you choose -- red is $60 off) and get the even-brighter always-on display, SpO2 sensor, and faster charging compared to the Series 5.

Samsung Right now you can save $200 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, which features both ECG and SpO2 monitoring. According to CNET's review of the Galaxy Watch 3, it's Android's equal to the Apple Watch Series 6, with a premium look and feel and a clever rotating bezel controller.

Equipped with a 10th-generation Intel Core i7, 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD, this 14-inch laptop usually sells for $1,400. Lenovo's holiday sale continues -- use promo code HAPPYNEWYOGA13 at checkout to save $450.

Amazon Save $20 on the Kid's Edition of the latest version of the Amazon Dot. Sphere shaped but adorably panda- or tiger-rific, it's a standard Echo that is also packed with a ton of custom kid-friendly content and parental controls.

Sarah Tew/CNET They might be aging a bit, but the Bose QuietComfort 35 II noise-canceling headphones are still strong performers. Read the review of the headphones and save $30 while the sale lasts.

Hisense Here's one more chance to put a 75-inch TV in your media room and save $100 in the process. This 4K HDR set is powered by our favorite OS, Roku, and includes voice command support through both Alexa and Google Assistant.

CNET's David Priest called the Amazon Echo Show 8 "the best Alexa smart display, period" in his review of the Echo Show 8. Right now, save $80 on this smart display with an 8-inch screen and a physical camera shutter you can manually close for privacy.

