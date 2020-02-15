Best 75-inch TVs for 2020

Maybe you've got a huge swath of blank wall and you've decided a measly 65-inch TV is just too small to fill it. Or maybe you've checked TV prices recently and thought to yourself, "Wow, I can actually afford a 75-inch TV."

Gigantic screens are more popular than ever, and 75 inches is the most common next step above the ever-popular 65-inch size. Many of the best TVs we review at CNET come in a 75-inch (or even larger) size, even those fancy OLED models. Technically they're 77-inch, but they make this list, too.

If the choice for you comes down to an excellent-performing 65-inch model or a 75-inch set that performs a bit worse -- but costs the same -- my advice is to go big. More than a slight increase in image quality or any other "feature," stepping up in TV screen size is the best use of your money.

The list below represents the best 75 inch TV options I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side-by-side to see which ones are most worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Sarah Tew/CNET No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality for this little cash. Although it was released in early 2019 this 75-inch Ultra HD set is actually a member of the 2018 R617 series, not the newer 2019 R625 series (which doesn't include a 75-inch size... yet). No matter, it's still a tremendous value and our favorite pick for best 75 inch TV for the price. Its well-implemented full-array local dimming helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price and the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite. Read the TCL 75R617 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET That TCL has an excellent picture but if you're willing to pay a few hundred bucks more, the Vizio P-Series Quantum X steps it up a notch. In our comparison this QLED TV with smart features outdid the 2019 TCL 6-Series with superior light output, which made HDR images look even better, and adds top-notch video processing to boot. And it costs still costs less than other top-of-the-line 75-inch smart TV models. Read the Vizio PX75-G1 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of top-of-the-line Ultra HD TV models, this TCL features Mini-LED, a technology that isn't found on any other TV currently available. The result is superb contrast and brightness that outdoes the Vizio PX viewing experience by a nose, although it doesn't quite hit OLED levels. This LED TV also features Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos and four HDMI ports for connecting to multiple devices. No surprise: It costs a lot less than a 77-inch OLED and a lot more than that Vizio. Read the TCL 75Q825 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best 75-inch (ish) high-end TV, period? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests the C9 OLED TV is the best 75 inch TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating the B9. In smaller sizes I prefer the B9 but at 77 inches they're both so expensive that I think you (lucky stiff) should just go ahead and spend another few hundred for the UHD smart OLED C9. Read the LG OLED77C9P review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into the TV. Image quality on this TCL can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K UHD resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Read the TCL 75S425 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's QLED TVs are basically fancy LCDs -- don't confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R has an excellent picture and plenty of Samsung design and features for a price that's relatively affordable, albeit not exactly budget. If you're not interested in a TCL or Vizio and don't want to splurge for an OLED TV, the Q70 is an excellent choice. And it's the only model on this list that comes in an 82-inch size too. Read the Samsung QN75Q70R review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

In early 2020 new TV models will arrive, but since TVs are generally a mature technology

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on larger screen size rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer for more content. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.

Most TVs have built-in speakers that sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best sound bars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV in 2020.