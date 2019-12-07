Best 65-inch TVs for 2019: Samsung, LG and more

65 inches is a great screen size when it comes to choosing big-screen TVs; it's the size I prefer when making my side-by-side comparisons here at CNET. Just about every mainstream company has a 65-inch model, which is big enough to show off all the glory of today's 4K and HDR, but not too gigantic to line up next to one another.

Better yet, since they're an increasingly common size, the best 65 inch TV models are cheaper than ever. You can get a solid budget model for under $500, and sets with excellent image quality cost just a few hundred more than that.

I've been reviewing TVs since the days of rear-projection and plasma, and I try to keep it simple. I concentrate on one concept: picture quality for the money. Here are some of the best 65 inch TV screens we have found.

The list below represents the best TVs I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side-by-side to see which ones are most worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED TVs are the picture quality kings, but they're not cheap. The TVs' OLED displays use organic light-emitting diode technology to deliver contrast and viewing angles that no LCD (or QLED) TV can match. As the least expensive OLED TV, the B9 is our favorite overall for high-end shoppers. It fell just a bit short of the C9 in image quality in our tests, but the differences are minuscule -- and since it's less expensive than the C9, it's a better value. Sizes: 55-, 65-inch. Read LG OLEDB9P series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality at this screen size for this little cash. The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to improved color, and its well-implemented full-array local dimming helps it run circles around just about any other TV at this price. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite. Sizes: 55-, 65-inch. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best, money no object? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests the C9 is the best TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating the B9 (above), although the B9 is a superior value -- almost as good and much less expensive. But if that "barely" matters to you, the C9 might be worth the extra cash. Read our LG OLEDC9P series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Can't afford an OLED TV? Still willing to pay extra -- but not that much extra -- for outstanding picture quality? The Vizio PX is our pick for you, with superb light output no OLED can match, top-notch local dimming and all the high-contrast HDR joy that comes with it. Read our VizioP Series Quantum X review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for streaming apps like Netflix, and it's even better baked into the TV. Picture quality on this TCL screen size can't beat any of the models above -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Read our TCL S425 series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Aside from the TCL 6-Series above, no TV offers this much picture for this little cash. In my comparisons, the TCL won slightly in a couple of important areas, in particular HDR brightness and black level. I'd also recommend the TCL to streaming-centric viewers because of its superior Roku smart TV system. All of that said, the Vizio is still an excellent choice and sometimes available for less than the TCL -- just make sure you're getting the M8, not the M7. And stay tuned for upcoming reviews of Vizio's other 2019 models. Sizes: 55-, 65-inch. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's QLED TVs are basically fancy LCDs -- don't confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R has an excellent picture and plenty of Samsung design and features for a price that's relatively affordable, albeit not exactly budget. If you're not interested in a TCL or Vizio screen and don't want to splurge for an OLED, the Q70 is an excellent choice. Sizes: 49-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 82-inch. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TV screens above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

Prices for 2019 TVs started hitting their lowest points around late November (for Black Friday) and will continue to go on sale throughout the holiday season and through the Super Bowl.

In early 2020 new TV models will arrive, but since TVs are generally a mature technology

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on larger screen size rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See the best media streamers here.

Most TVs sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a sound bar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best soundbars here.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know (and more) about buying a new TV in 2019.