Back in September, Samsung had a busy time during IFA 2019. Not only did it demo its redesigned Galaxy Fold, but it also announced a budget-friendly 5G phone called the Galaxy A90 5G. This brought the total number of 5G phones from Samsung to four: the A90 5G, the 5G variant of the Galaxy Fold, the Galaxy S10 5G and the Note 10 Plus 5G, which is available on US carrier Verizon.

5G is the next generation of mobile connectivity. Though it won't replace 4G in its entirety, it works incredibly fast, and many industries will benefit from the new network, including self-driving cars, drones and the internet of things. More and more 5G deployment will take place throughout this year and next, and it's currently live in select cities for Verizon, T-Mobile and Sprint users. (AT&T's 5G network is only available for businesses for now.) In Britain, UK carrier EE became the first 5G carrier in the country, followed by Vodafone and Three UK.

Most people will likely experience the benefits of a robust 5G network only through a 5G-enabled phone. After all, the grand promises carriers and chip-makers are making with 5G coverage don't mean much if you can't access the network with your own device. To help you keep tabs on all the 5G phones and when we can expect more, here's what the major phone-makers are planning.

Angela Lang/CNET Lenovo and Motorola's first 5G device was 2018's Motorola Moto Z3 (more on that below). Its successor, the Moto Z4, launched in May without much fanfare. Like the Z3, the Z4 connects to 5G with a Moto Mod modular accessory, which attaches to the back of the phone using magnetic pins. The phone is $499 and the Mod costs extra, but for a limited time you can get both for $440, making the Z4 the cheapest 5G phone yet. Read Motorola Moto Z4 review

Angela Lang/CNET The OnePlus 7 Pro has a 5G variant on Sprint that costs $840. The original OnePlus 7 Pro earned CNET's Editors' Choice Award and features a 6.67-inch, 90Hz display, a pop-up selfie camera and three rear cameras. (It also survived a few dunk tests for water resistance, despite not being IP rated.) Though more expensive than the original model, which starts at $669 and £649 (or about AU$960), $840 is still cheaper than the $1,000 5G phones from LG and Samsung. Read the OnePlus 7 Pro review

Tyler Lizenby/CNET Like the Moto Z4, the Moto Z3 can connect to 5G using an attachable accessory on the back. It features a 6.01-inch display, a 3,000-mAh battery, a fingerprint reader and a 12-megapixel camera. Read Motorola Moto Z3 review

Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G Angela Lang/CNET The Galaxy Fold features a secondary 4.6-inch display that serves as its "cover." When you're ready for something bigger, the Fold opens up like a book to a 7.3-inch tablet. The Fold also has six cameras. On the back there's a triple-camera setup, and on the front a single 10-megapixel camera. In tablet form, there are two additional cameras inside: a selfie camera and an 8-megapixel depth camera. A 5G version is available in Korea, the UK and Germany. Unfortunately, it will not come to the US. Read the Samsung Galaxy Fold review

Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Chris Monroe/CNET The Galaxy A90 5G has a 6.7-inch display, three rear cameras and a Snapdragon 855 processor. At 749 euros (about $827), it'll be one of the more affordable 5G phones. It launched in Korea in September and Europe in October. Samsung has not announced US availability for the A90 5G. Read the Samsung Galaxy A90 5G hands-on

Huawei Mate 20 X 5G Andrew Hoyle/CNET The Mate 20 X 5G has a huge 7.2-inch display, a 4,200-mAh battery and a triple rear-camera setup. The phone was supposed to launch in the UK in June for £999 (or about $1,279 in the US and AU$1,856 in Australia) but UK carriers EE and Vodafone have dropped plans to sell the device. It is not expected to be available in the US, either. Read the Huawei Mate 20 X 5G hands-on

ZTE Axon 10 Pro 5G Angela Lang/CNET The Axon 10 Pro 5G is ZTE's first 5G handset, and is available in China and Europe. A 4G version is available in the US unlockedt hrough ZTE, Newegg and B&H Photo's online stores. Already being sold in Germany, this variant of the Axon 10 Pro starts at $549 (8GB/256GB). There is also version with 12GB of RAM for $599. Read the ZTE Axon 10 Pro hands-on

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G Sarah Tew/CNET Chinese phone-maker Xiaomi remixed its Mi Mix 3 with a 5G model. Aptly named Mi Mix 3 5G, the phone features 6.39-inch AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 845 processor and dual 12-megapixel rear cameras. Calling it "almost the perfect phone," CNET editor Aloysius Low also mentioned that it's neither water resistant nor do its front-facing cameras have secure 3D face unlocking. It's unlikely that the phone will be available in the US. Read the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 review

Huawei Mate X 5G Juan Garzon / CNET The Mate X, combines 5G speeds and a foldable display. Available only in China for now, the device has a 6.6-inch display when folded closed, and and 8-inch OLED screen when you flip it open. It also features a 4,500-mAh battery and three rear cameras. The Mate X will be available on Nov. 15 for 16,999 yuan ($2,400, £1,860). Read the Huawei Mate X hands-on

What about other companies?

As 5G networks all over the world continue to be built out, expect more phone makers that don't have a 5G phone yet to join the fray soon. Here's where other companies stand.

Apple

Apple's in no rush to launch a 5G iPhone, and it's likely you won't see one until at least 2020. In fact, Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo predicts the company will unveil three 5G phones next year. There are a couple of reasons for this. First, Apple usually isn't the first in on mobile trends, preferring instead to perfect an emerging technology before committing to it. For example, it was behind its competitors in making phones with 3G and 4G LTE connectivity when those networks just launched.

Second, Apple stopped working with the leading 5G modem provider, Qualcomm, because of a dispute over Qualcomm's licensing fees. The two companies settled their litigation in April, and then agreed to a multiyear 5G chip deal. This led to Apple's previous partner of 5G modems, Intel, to ultimately exit the 5G phone modem business altogether and Apple later acquired Intel's smartphone modem business for $1 billion. Apple is still working with Qualcomm, but it got started too late to launch a 5G phone this year.

Despite all these legal issues, that doesn't mean Apple is totally ignoring 5G. In April, Sprint and AT&T reached a settlement after Sprint sued AT&T for displaying "5G E" connectivity on some of its phones, which included iPhones. This is despite the fact that its network technology remained unchanged from 4G.

Apple did not respond for a request to comment.

Google

Google hasn't revealed its plans for 5G, and the company declined to reply to a request to comment. Even with its latest launch of the Pixel 4 and 4 XL in October, the company did not unveil any 5G plans. That means we may have to wait until 2020 or later to see a 5G Pixel phone.

Nokia

Though Nokia isn't the phone giant that it was 15 years ago, it's still taking steps toward a 5G future. It's currently working with Qualcomm to make 5G devices and in July, the company announced a $3.5 billion partnership with T-Mobile, which includes taking advantage of T-Mobile's 600-MHz spectrum to back its 5G network.

But don't expect 5G Nokia phones any time soon. In February HMD CEO Florian Seiche (whose firm makes Nokia phones) said those devices probably won't arrive until 2020. Seiche reiterated this point again at IFA 2019, and HMD Chief Product Officer Juho Sarvikas added that Nokia's 5G phone will be "a bit more affordable than anybody that's out there today."

Nokia also stands to benefit from 5G in other ways though. In addition to Qualcomm and Ericsson, the company has patent rights to 5G technology, and stands to make up to $3.50 for every 5G phone sold.

HTC

Instead of a phone, Taiwanese electronics company HTC has a 5G hotspot. Available now on Sprint for $600, the hub connects up to 20 people simultaneously. Equipped with a 5-inch display, audio speakers and Android Pie software, the device is also a media hub that users can make video calls with or use to check mail.

Lenovo/Motorola

Though Lenovo and Motorola's Moto Z3 and Moto Z4 have 5G, they require a modular accessory to connect to the high-speed network. As for a Motorola phone that wouldn't need an accessory, the company is working on making such a device, but you'll have to wait much longer. Doug Michau, Motorola Mobility's director of technical sales and operations, said that phone would come much later than early 2019. More specifically, Michau said it would launch in "definitely less than three years, but no time frame yet."

Originally published last year and updated as new developments occur.