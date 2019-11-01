Best 5G devices this holiday season

Jessica Dolcourt/CNET

5G in 2019 was the first step in what's shaping up to be a long game. All four wireless carriers began turning on their 5G offerings in earnest and launched their first devices capable of tapping into the new, faster wireless networks.

A lot will change next year as coverage and chips radically improve with the addition of the "sub-6" mid-band and low-band flavors of 5G that will offer much better coverage than the current flavor, known as the higher frequency millimeter-wave. The problem is that most phones today can only tap into one flavor, with devices capable of using all three varieties not expected until early next year. It is for this reason that most people are still better off waiting until at least 2020 to upgrade.

But what about those looking to live in the future this holiday season? Well, you do have a few solid options to choose from depending on your carrier.

Sarah Tew/CNET A Verizon exclusive for now, the Galaxy Note 10 Plus 5G takes everything that's impressive about the most recent Note 10 Plus and adds support for Verizon's 5G millimeter wave network. If you're looking for the most powerful 5G phone, the Note 10 Plus 5G is for you. AT&T and T-Mobile will be getting the Note 10 Plus 5G later this year, but those phones will only work with their respective, new sub-6 5G networks and not the current millimeter wave each carrier has started to deploy around the country. No timing has yet been giving for when this version will be available. Galaxy Note 10 Plus review.

Sarah Tew/CNET If you're on T-Mobile or Sprint and looking for a 5G phone you really can't go wrong with Samsung's Galaxy S10 5G. Unlike the Note 10 Plus 5G, which is just 5G on top of the Note 10 Plus, Samsung actually upped the features and specs on the S10 5G compared to its S10 siblings. It has extra front and rear cameras, a bigger battery and a larger 6.7-inch display. Verizon also sells the S10 5G to consumers, though Verizon users may be better off going with the more powerful and similarly priced 5G Note. AT&T has the S10 5G as well, but it does not offer it to consumers. Read more about the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.

Sarah Tew/CNET Sprint's 5G network currently has the best coverage among the four major networks and if you are in one of its first nine cities then the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G is a compelling alternative to the Galaxy S10 5G. At $840 it is significantly cheaper than the Galaxy, and while you lose wireless charging and official water resistance you do gain an impressive all-screen design, a slick blue color and quick Android updates that have made OnePlus a popular, fast-growing brand. Read more about the OnePlus 7 Pro 5G.

Sarah Tew/CNET HTC's 5G Hub for Sprint isn't your traditional hotspot: The $600 Android-powered device is instead meant to work in your home as well as on the road. Unfortunately, Sprint's pricey hotspot data plans and 100GB monthly data caps will kill the dream of making this a full substitute for a home broadband plan. Still, for those with good coverage who want a mobile alternative for super high-speed data on multiple devices, the HTC 5G Hub is an interesting option.