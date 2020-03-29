Best 4K TV for 2020: LG, Vizio and TCL compared

4K resolution used to be an expensive step-up feature that was only available with a high-end TV. But nowadays, just about every television set with a screen size that is 40 inches or bigger is available in 4K for prices that are basically equivalent to older, lower-resolution 1080p TVs. And if you're shopping for a TV with a screen size that's 50 inches or bigger, it's hard to find any model that isn't 4K.

Finding the best 4K TV screen for your viewing experience is even cheaper than you may think. The popular TCL 4-Series, which I like a lot as an entry-level option, starting at a budget tv price of $230 for the 43 inch TV size and the 65 inch TV version has dropped to under $500.

Here's the thing: 4K resolution on a screen doesn't necessarily mean you'll be viewing great picture quality. All those extra pixels -- 8,294,440 to be exact -- don't have much of an impact on how good the picture looks. Instead, the best-performing TVs in our reviews, and the best TVs for the money, excel in other areas of picture quality, like contrast and HDR performance. Of course they have 4K resolution too, but that's basically table stakes these days.

The list below represents the best 4K TVs (which are, let's face it, the best TVs full stop) I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side-by-side to see which ones are most worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Sarah Tew/CNET OLED TVs are the picture quality kings, but they're not cheap. The TVs' OLED displays use organic light-emitting diode technology to deliver a contrast ratio, viewing angles, and a wide color gamut that no LCD TV (or QLED TV) can match. All of the 2019 LG OLED TVs include the latest version of the HDMI standard: 2.1. That means their HDMI inputs can handle 4K at 120fps, surround sound, as well as two gamer-friendly extras: variable refresh rate and automatic low-latency mode (aka auto game mode). As the least expensive OLED TV, the B9 is our favorite overall for high-end shoppers. The OLED display fell just a bit short of the C9 in image quality in our viewing tests, but the differences are minuscule -- and since it's in a less expensive price range than the C9, it's a better value. Sizes: 55-, 65-, 77-inch. Read our LG OLEDB9P series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET No TV I've ever tested offers this much picture quality for this little cash. The latest version of the TCL 6-Series has even better image quality than its predecessor, thanks to improved color, and its well-implemented full-array local dimming helps make its viewing experience run circles around just about any other TV at this price. As if that's not enough, the Roku TV operating system is our hands-down favorite. Sizes: 55-, 65-inch. Read our TCL 6-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET What's that you say? You just want the best, money no object? Here you go. In my side-by-side tests the C9 is the best TV I've ever reviewed, barely beating the B9 (above), although the B9 is a superior value -- almost as good and much less expensive. But if that "barely" matters to you, the C9 might be worth the extra cash. Sizes: 55-, 65-, 77-inch. Read our LG OLEDC9P series review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Can't afford an OLED TV? Still willing to pay extra -- but not that much extra -- for a TV experience with good color and outstanding image quality? The Vizio PX is our pick for you, with superb light output no OLED can match, top-notch local dimming and all the high-contrast, high dynamic range joy that comes with it. Its closest competitor is the TCL below -- but this Vizio is the superior value. Sizes: 65-, 75-inch. Read our Vizio P-Series Quantum X review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Roku is our favorite platform for viewing content with live TV streaming apps like Netflix, and it's an even better experience when it is baked into the TV. This TCL 4-Series can't beat any of the models above on image quality -- its 4K resolution and HDR compatibility don't do anything to help the picture -- but it's perfectly fine for most people, especially at this price. Sizes: 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch. (The price shown below is for the 43-inch size.) Read our TCL S425 series (Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Speaking of top-of-the-line, this TCL features Mini-LED, a technology that isn't found on any other TV currently available. The result is superb contrast and brightness that outdoes the Vizio PX by a nose, although it doesn't quite hit OLED levels. We still consider the PX a better OLED alternative, however, because its picture quality is almost as good and it costs a lot less, especially in the 75-inch size. Sizes: 65-, 75-inch. Read our TCL 8-Series (2019 Roku TV) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Samsung's QLED TVs are basically fancy LCDs -- don't confuse them with OLEDs. The Q70R has an excellent picture and plenty of Samsung design and features goodies for a price that's relatively affordable, albeit not exactly "budget." If you're not interested in a TCL or Vizio and don't want to splurge for an OLED, the Q70 is an excellent choice. Sizes: 49-, 55-, 65-, 75-, 82-inch. Read our Samsung Q70 series (2019) review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Aside from the TCL 6-Series above, no TV offers this much picture for this little cash. In my comparisons, the TCL won slightly in a couple of important areas, in particular HDR brightness and contrast and black levels. I'd also recommend the TCL to streaming-centric viewers because of its superior Roku smart HDTV system. All of that said, the Vizio is still an excellent choice and sometimes available for less than the TCL -- just make sure you're getting the M8, not the M7. Sizes: 55-, 65-inch. Read our Vizio M-Series Quantum M8 series (2019) review.

Other stuff to know about buying a new 4K TV

I'm pretty sure you'd be happy with any one of the TVs above, but a new set can be a big investment, so maybe you're looking for a bit more information. Here's a quick and dirty list.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know about buying a new TV in 2020.

