Best 43-inch TV in 2020

A 43-inch TV screen is small by today's standards, but with prices that hover around $200, it's also an affordable size to consider. One catch: you'll have to forgo having the latest extras at this size, because many 43-inch TVs still have 1080p resolution instead of 4K, for example, and very few have picture-enhancing extras like full-array local dimming. That's one reason why picture quality on 43-inch sets can't approach the best 55-inch models (and later this year, 48-inch, thanks to OLED).

But if you're limited in size and budget, looking for the best 43 inch TV screen would be a better option than 32- or 40-inch models because you get more screen for just a bit more money. Yes, for bigger bedrooms I definitely recommend going up to a 55-inch screen if you can afford it and have the space, but stepping down to a 43-inch screen will save you $100 or more compared to a 55-inch TV, and it's still large enough to enjoy.

Read more: Best universal remotes of 2020

The list below represents the best TVs in the 43-inch size I've reviewed in CNET's test lab, where I compare them side by side to see which ones are most worth buying. Here are my latest recommendations, with the following notes to keep in mind.

Read more: Best TV antennas for cord cutters, starting at just $10

Sarah Tew/CNET Remember how I said smart TV functionality is king at this size? Roku is our favorite platform for live TV streaming apps like Netflix, YouTube and the rest, and it's even better baked into the TV. Even though it has 4K resolution with HDR its picture quality is no great shakes, and even marginally worse than the Vizio below, but for most people it's perfectly fine. It's also a bit cheaper than the next two competitors. Read our TCL S425 series (Roku TV) review.

Read more: How to buy a TV

Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the only 43-inch TVs available with our favorite picture-enhancing extra for LCDs: full-array local dimming. For that reason it performs a bit better than the TCL above in some areas, particularly dark rooms and home theater. But on our side-by-side review of larger versions of the two TVs, the difference wasn't massive, and overall we still like the TCL better. Read our Vizio V436-G1 review.

Read more: Best TVs for gaming with low input lag

Sarah Tew/CNET This Toshiba features Amazon's Fire TV system built-in, making it a direct competitor to the TCL's Roku system. In general we like Roku better than Fire TV, thanks to superior menus and search, but this Toshiba has one cool extra the TCL lacks: built-in Alexa, available by talking into the remote. Read our Toshiba 43LF421U19 review.

Other stuff to know about buying a 43-inch TV

In spring 2020 new TV models will arrive TVs are generally a mature technology

In my opinion, bigger is better. Big TVs are cheaper than ever, and your money is best spent on large screen sizes rather than a slight upgrade in image quality.

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system, you can always add a media streamer. They're cheap and easy to use, and receive updates more frequently than most smart TVs. See our picks of the best media streamers.

Most built-in speakers sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best soundbars.

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know about buying a new TV in 2020.