Best 43-inch TV for 2021

If you have the space, I recommend buying at least a 55-inch 4K TV screen. They're affordable and every inch of screen real estate is a good thing. But if you're on the hunt for a new television and you're limited by size and budget, a 43-inch TV screen is definitely a better option than 32- or 40-inch models -- you get more screen for just a little more money. A 43-inch screen will save you $100 or more compared to a 55-inch TV, and while I'd argue that's money well spent, 43 inches is still big enough that you'll have a good viewing experience. Also worth noting is that many 43-inch TVs do have excellent smart TV suites built-in, so you don't need to buy a separate streaming device. You can even control 43-inch models with a voice command.

Aside from a smaller size, another downside to a 43-inch TV is that they typically don't have the latest picture-enhancing extras such as full-array local dimming, 120Hz and advanced gaming features. As a result, picture quality on 43-inch sets isn't nearly as good as the best 55-inch models (and 48-inch, thanks to OLED TV technology).

The list below represents the best TVs in the 43-inch screen size I can recommend, with a couple of things to keep in mind going in:

At this size, where 4K TV image quality isn't a priority for manufacturers, I prize smart TV functionality first. If all you're looking to do is watch your TV shows or hook up a gaming console, these definitely fit the bill.

Sarah Tew/CNET Remember how I said smart TV functionality is king at this size? Roku is our favorite platform for live TV streaming app options like Netflix, YouTube and the rest, and it's even better baked into the TV. Even though it has 4K resolution with HDR its picture quality is no great shakes, and even marginally worse than the Vizio below, but for most people this Ultra HD 4K TV with smart features is perfectly fine. This small TV is also a bit cheaper than the next two competitors.

Sarah Tew/CNET This is one of the only 43-inch TVs available with our favorite picture-enhancing extra for LCDs: full-array local dimming. For that reason this LED TV with smart features performs a bit better than the TCL above in some areas, particularly dark rooms and home theater. It also has those all-important smart TV features. But on our side-by-side review of larger versions of the two TVs, the difference wasn't massive, and overall we still like the TCL better. Read our Vizio V436-G1 review.

Sarah Tew/CNET This Toshiba features Amazon's Fire TV system built-in, making it a direct competitor to the TCL's Roku system. In general we like Roku better than Fire TV, thanks to superior menus and search, but this Toshiba LED TV with smart features has one cool extra the TCL lacks: built-in Alexa, available by talking into the remote control. Note that we reviewed an earlier version of the TV linked below but we expect this one to be basically identical.

Other stuff to know about buying a 43-inch TV

As the year progresses I expect prices to drop on the TVs above, as well as many others. If you can wait, you'll probably get a better deal

If you don't like the built-in smart TV system on your TV, you can always buy a media streamer instead of a whole new television. They're cheap and easy to use. See our picks of the best media streamers

Most built-in speakers sound terrible, so it's worthwhile to pair your new set with a soundbar or other speaker system. Good ones start at around $100. See the best soundbars

Looking for even more info? Here's everything to know about buying a new TV.

