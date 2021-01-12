CES 2021 Day 1 wrapup Photos: All the cool new gadgets at CES 2021 CES 2021 trends ColdSnap at CES 2021: Keurig of ice cream Giant Bowser debuts in Super Mario 3D World Track your stimulus check Gorillas test positive for coronavirus
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best 32-inch monitor deals: Five 4K UHD displays for under $450

Prices start as low as $300.

Listen
- 01:30

I recently bought a 27-inch QHD monitor for my wife to use on days when she's working from home, but I came very close to spending a bit more on a 32-inch 4K monitor. The 27-inch LG monitor I ended up buying didn't cost much more than $200 and provides enough screen real estate and a crisp enough image for what we need it for. In fact, with the vaccine schedule making it look like our dining room will be a place for conducting business rather than hosting dinner parties for many more months ahead, we might double down and get a second LG monitor for a dual-display setup.

Before pulling the trigger on a 27-inch QHD monitor -- that is, quad HD or 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution -- I did some research into 32-inch 4K displays (at least 3,840x2,160 pixels) that offer more room and more pixels for a bit more money. I ended up deciding it wasn't worth the extra money to move up in size and screen resolution, but I was tempted with prices in the low-$300 range. In fact, one model limbos under the $300 mark at its current sale price. 

Check out CNET's monitor buying guide for more, and check out the best deals I currently see among 32-inch 4K displays. I'll keep this story updated as pricing fluctuates and I uncover better deals.

Westinghouse WH32UX9019: $277

Save $73
Westinghouse

This Westinghouse model on sale at Newegg is the cheapest 32-inch, 4K monitor I can currently find and the only one priced at less than $300. Like the other four displays here, it's a VA panel -- that's the "vertical alignment" display technology, it's not from Virginia. VA panels typically offer better contrast ratios for deeper blacks and brighter whites than panels using the rival IPS (in-plane switching) technology. The tradeoff is an IPS panel offers wider viewing angles. Despite being a VA panel, it's rated for a somewhat lackluster 2,500:1 contrast ratio and only 220 nits of brightness. For ports, you get two HDMI and one DisplayPort connection along with a pair of USB 3.0 Type A ports, a USB Type B port and a headphone jack. The low brightness rating means this isn't the best choice if you have the luxury of working in a sun-drenched office, but it should suffice for most work setups. And the thin bezels lend a modern look and make a dual-display setup an attractive option.

$277 at Newegg

Samsung U32J590UQN: $320

Save $50
Best Buy

This Samsung sale model is a bit brighter than the Westinghouse above, with a rated max brightness of 270 nits, and it offers a better contrast ratio of 3,000:1. It also adds AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for gaming with less image tearing. The monitor features two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and a headphone jack, but no USB ports.

$320 at Best Buy

LG 32UL500-W: $330

Low list price
Amazon

This LG is very similar to the above Samsung. It's a VA panel with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync, thin bezels, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and no USB ports. It should be a bit brighter than the Samsung with a rated max of 300 nits. It's not currently on sale but carries a low list price that puts it on equal footing with the discounted Samsung.

$330 at Amazon

Samsung U32R590C: $400

Save $50
Newegg

At 32 inches, a curved display starts to become an option and not just for gamers. A curved display lets you sit closer without needing to crane your head as much to see the whole screen. This curved Samsung monitor is a VA panel with an aggressive 1,500R curvature, a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. Its ports are sparse, but cover the basics with one HDMI port, one DisplayPort connection and a headphone jack.

$400 at Newegg

Dell S3221QS: $450

Save $50
Dell

This curved Dell display features a more gentle 1,800R curvature than the above Samsung and adds AMD FreeSync and integrated speakers to the mix. It also boasts a wealth of adjustability with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. And it has a bounty of connectivity with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connection, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and headphone jack.

$450 at Dell

More work-from-home essentials