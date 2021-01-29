Best 32-inch monitor deals: Five 4K UHD displays for under $425

I recently bought a 27-inch QHD monitor for my wife to use on days when she's working from home, but I came very close to spending a bit more on a 32-inch 4K monitor. The 27-inch LG monitor I ended up buying didn't cost much more than $200 and provides enough screen real estate and a crisp enough image for what we need it for. In fact, with the vaccine schedule making it look like our dining room will be a place for conducting business rather than hosting dinner parties for many more months ahead, we might double down and get a second LG monitor for a dual-display setup.

Before pulling the trigger on a 27-inch QHD monitor -- that is, quad HD or 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution -- I did some research into 32-inch 4K displays (at least 3,840x2,160 pixels) that offer more room and more pixels for a bit more money. I ended up deciding it wasn't worth the extra money to move up in size and screen resolution, but I was tempted with prices in the low-$300 range.

Check out CNET's monitor buying guide for more, and check out the best deals I currently see among 32-inch 4K displays. I'll keep this story updated as pricing fluctuates and I uncover better deals.

Best Buy This Samsung model is backordered until March at the moment, but you can lock in the sale price of $320 right now now if you are willing to wait a month or so for it to get to you. It has a relatively low max brightness of 270 nits, making it a better fit for a basement den or otherwise low-light room than sun-drenched office. It features AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for gaming with less image tearing. The monitor features two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and a headphone jack, but no USB ports.

Amazon This LG is very similar to the above Samsung. It's a VA panel with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync, thin bezels, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and no USB ports. It should be a bit brighter than the Samsung with a rated max of 300 nits. It's not currently on sale but carries a low list price that puts it on equal footing with the discounted Samsung.

Lenovo This Lenovo model is an IPS panel with a decent 350 nits of brightness but only a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. In addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connections, it also features a USB-C port, which lets you connect a MacBook and other laptops with only a USB-C port to the monitor without an adapter or special conversion cable.

Newegg At 32 inches, a curved display starts to become an option and not just for gamers. A curved display lets you sit closer without needing to crane your head as much to see the whole screen. This curved Samsung monitor is a VA panel with an aggressive 1,500R curvature, a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. Its ports are sparse, but cover the basics with one HDMI port, one DisplayPort connection and a headphone jack.

Dell This curved Dell display features a more gentle 1,800R curvature than the above Samsung and adds AMD FreeSync and integrated speakers to the mix. It also boasts a wealth of adjustability with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. And it has a bounty of connectivity with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connection, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and headphone jack.

