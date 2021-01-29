Johnson & Johnson vaccine Reddit's GameStop stock battle AMC, GameStop stock swings Justice League Snyder Cut hits HBO Max in March WandaVision recap Stimulus checks and dependents Super Mario 3D World
Best 32-inch monitor deals: Five 4K UHD displays for under $425

Prices start as low as $320.

I recently bought a 27-inch QHD monitor for my wife to use on days when she's working from home, but I came very close to spending a bit more on a 32-inch 4K monitor. The 27-inch LG monitor I ended up buying didn't cost much more than $200 and provides enough screen real estate and a crisp enough image for what we need it for. In fact, with the vaccine schedule making it look like our dining room will be a place for conducting business rather than hosting dinner parties for many more months ahead, we might double down and get a second LG monitor for a dual-display setup.

Before pulling the trigger on a 27-inch QHD monitor -- that is, quad HD or 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution -- I did some research into 32-inch 4K displays (at least 3,840x2,160 pixels) that offer more room and more pixels for a bit more money. I ended up deciding it wasn't worth the extra money to move up in size and screen resolution, but I was tempted with prices in the low-$300 range.

Check out CNET's monitor buying guide for more, and check out the best deals I currently see among 32-inch 4K displays. I'll keep this story updated as pricing fluctuates and I uncover better deals.

Samsung U32J590UQN

Save $80
Best Buy

This Samsung model is backordered until March at the moment, but you can lock in the sale price of $320 right now now if you are willing to wait a month or so for it to get to you. It has a relatively low max brightness of 270 nits, making it a better fit for a basement den or otherwise low-light room than sun-drenched office. It features AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for gaming with less image tearing. The monitor features two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and a headphone jack, but no USB ports.

$320 at Amazon

LG 32UL500-W

Low list price
Amazon

This LG is very similar to the above Samsung. It's a VA panel with a 3,000:1 contrast ratio, FreeSync, thin bezels, two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort and no USB ports. It should be a bit brighter than the Samsung with a rated max of 300 nits. It's not currently on sale but carries a low list price that puts it on equal footing with the discounted Samsung.

$330 at Amazon

Lenovo ThinkVision T32h-20

Save $150
Lenovo

This Lenovo model is an IPS panel with a decent 350 nits of brightness but only a 1,000:1 contrast ratio. In addition to HDMI and DisplayPort connections, it also features a USB-C port, which lets you connect a MacBook and other laptops with only a USB-C port to the monitor without an adapter or special conversion cable.

$349 at Lenovo

Samsung U32R590C

Save $104
Newegg

At 32 inches, a curved display starts to become an option and not just for gamers. A curved display lets you sit closer without needing to crane your head as much to see the whole screen. This curved Samsung monitor is a VA panel with an aggressive 1,500R curvature, a 2,500:1 contrast ratio and 250 nits of brightness. Its ports are sparse, but cover the basics with one HDMI port, one DisplayPort connection and a headphone jack.

$396 at Amazon

Dell S3221QS

Save $125
Dell

This curved Dell display features a more gentle 1,800R curvature than the above Samsung and adds AMD FreeSync and integrated speakers to the mix. It also boasts a wealth of adjustability with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. And it has a bounty of connectivity with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connection, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and headphone jack.

$425 at Dell

