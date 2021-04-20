Watch Apple's event today Musk on deadly Tesla crash Venmo OKs cryptocurrencies COVID travel warning Google Doodle for Luther Vandross Child tax credit's monthly check
CNET editors pick the products and services we write about. When you buy through our links, we may get a commission.

Best 32-inch monitor deals: Five 4K UHD displays for under $350

Prices start as low as $280.

I recently bought a 27-inch QHD monitor for my wife to use on days when she's working from home, but I came very close to spending a bit more on a 32-inch 4K monitor. The 27-inch LG monitor I ended up buying didn't cost much more than $200 and provides enough screen real estate and a crisp enough image for what we need it for.

Before pulling the trigger on a 27-inch QHD monitor -- that is, quad HD or 2,560x1,440-pixel resolution -- I did some research into 32-inch 4K displays (at least 3,840x2,160 pixels) that offer more room and more pixels for a bit more money. I ended up deciding it wasn't worth the extra money for us to move up in size and screen resolution, but with prices in the low-$300 range, I was tempted.

Check out CNET's monitor buying guide for more, and check out the best deals I currently see among 32-inch 4K displays. I'll keep this story updated as pricing fluctuates and I uncover better deals.

Acer ET322QK

Save $100
Acer/Screenshot by Matt Elliott/CNET

This Acer model on sale at Newegg is the lowest-cost 32-inch, 4K monitor I can currently find and the only one priced significantly less than $300. Like the other displays here, it's a vertical alignment panel. VA panels typically offer better contrast ratios for deeper blacks and brighter whites than in-plane switching, or IPS, panels at the cost of viewing angles. It's rated for a sufficient 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits of brightness. For ports, you get two HDMI 2.0 ports and one DisplayPort 1.2 connection. It also supplies a pair of 2-watt stereo speakers.

$280 at Newegg

Samsung U32J590UQN

Save $80
Newegg

This Samsung model has a relatively low max brightness of 270 nits, making it a better fit for a basement den or otherwise low-light room than a sun-drenched office. It features AMD FreeSync, an adaptive synchronization technology that matches the refresh rate of a monitor to the frame rate of a compatible AMD graphics card (or a compatible card from Nvidia with some tweaking) for gaming with less image tearing. The monitor features two HDMIs, one DisplayPort and a headphone jack, but no USB ports.

$320 at Amazon

LG 32UL500-W

Low list price
Amazon

This LG is very similar to the above Acer model -- a VA panel rated for 3,000:1 contrast ratio and 300 nits of brightness -- but adds HDR10 and some advanced settings for greater image customization. It has a low list price and high ratings on Amazon, but earlier this spring it was on sale for $300.

$330 at Amazon

LG 32UD60-B

Save $150
LG

This LG sale model is a VA panel rated for 300 nits of brightness and features AMD FreeSync. The monitor features HDMI and DisplayPort connections, a headphone jack and a pair of 5-watt speakers.

$350 at Amazon

Dell S3221QS

Save $200
Dell

At 32 inches, a curved display starts to become an option and not just for gamers. A curved display lets you sit closer without needing to crane your head as much to see the whole screen. This curved Dell display features a gentle 1,800R curvature along with AMD FreeSync and integrated speakers. It also boasts a wealth of adjustability with tilt, swivel and height adjustment. And it has a bounty of connectivity with two HDMI ports, one DisplayPort connection, two USB-A ports, a USB-B port and headphone jack.

$350 at Dell

