Berserk creator, Kentaro Miura, has died aged 54

Photo by Joel Saget / AFP

Kentaro Miura, the world-famous creator of the manga Berserk, has passed away at the age of 54. According to a statement by the editorial department of Young Animal Comics, where Berserk is serialized in Japan, he died on May 6 as a result of acute aortic dissection.

"The news of Miura's sudden passing has blanketed the Young Animal editorial department in deep sadness," the publication said.

Dark Horse Comics, which published Miura's work in the US, also released a statement.

"Miura-sensei was a master artist and storyteller and we had the great privilege of publishing several of his finest works, including his masterpiece, Berserk.

"He will be greatly missed."

Berserk, Miura's most famous work, began serialization back in 1989. A dark fantasy manga set in a brutal medieval-inspired universe, Berserk had an impact that can be seen in multiple works of fiction. Video games like Dark Souls, Bloodborne and Final Fantasy, alongside manga and anime such as Demon Slayer, Castlevania and Vagabond, all bear the mark of Miura's influence.

Kentaro Miura began drawing at the age of 10, creating manga for his classmates, but quickly graduated to the real thing, working as an assistant to George Morikawa, the creator of boxing manga Hajime No Ippo, aged 18.

Berserk told the story of "Guts." A mercenary swordsman mixed up in a savage world of endless battles and magic, he's on a quest for revenge against his former master Griffith, who ascended to become a demon god. It was renowned for its unflinching, often brutal visual storytelling, mixed with some of the most dazzling and detailed art ever seen in manga.

Fans paid tribute to Miura online.

Miura left behind one of the greatest written works put to paper. One I will cherish forever. God bless the man and may he rest forever in peace. pic.twitter.com/pn5jjtUa6X — big piss guy (@_greencumulon) May 20, 2021

I’ll forever be grateful I got to experience Berserk.



Thanks for creating an unforgettable, timeless, one of a kind manga, Miura.



Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/wOuLfNnUL8 — 2Spooky🐮 (@2SpookyTube) May 20, 2021

Rest in peace, Miura. Thank you for your amazing work that's touched so many people's lives. I know personally that Guts' perseverance has spoken volumes pic.twitter.com/KnoGeZ1YYD — pereden (@perepereden) May 20, 2021

Kentaro Miura’s art deserves an entire museum. Easily....EASILY one of my top Five Manga artists....I’ll miss seeing his drawings.... pic.twitter.com/S1PJX51fS8 — Chris DeRose is LOOKNG for WORK (@ScratchyDerose) May 20, 2021

Post your favorite panel Miura created, here's mine. pic.twitter.com/WCPjRBeD6I — larrue (@didyaknowtensei) May 20, 2021

So yeah, Kentaro Miura the creator of #Berserk died. His artwork is beyond amazing and the story he crafted is one of the fundamental and most influential pieces of media. So much of what I’ve consumed has been his works and works influenced by him like Dark souls. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/6hBQdjjBUz — Zimzilla99 (@OG_Zimzilla99) May 20, 2021

I hope Miura had some last moments with his family. I hope Miura took pride that he wrote the GOAT of manga. Guts, Griffith. Many people in the next hundreds of years will Enjoy your legacy. Legends never die. Your legacy remains Miura. Thank you for so much joy pic.twitter.com/t2deQuAXXV — Jorishae (@Thejorishae) May 20, 2021

As a result of Berserk's popularity, an anime was produced in 1997. A film series, covering early story arcs from the manga, was produced in 2012, with an additional series released in 2016. Multiple video games based on Berserk were also published.

Berserk's serialization was ongoing and, with Miura's passing, his manga will most likely remain unfinished.