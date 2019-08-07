Video screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

Want to know if aliens are real? Vote for Bernie Sanders.

The Vermont senator and Democratic party candidate for US president went on the Joe Rogan Experience on Tuesday and fielded an oddball question about aliens. Podcast host Joe Rogan asked Sanders whether if he got elected and found out something about aliens or UFOs, if he would let the public know.

Rogan popped the alien question to end the interview after an hour of heavy discussion on topics ranging from gun control to decriminalizing drugs.

"My wife would demand that I let you know," Sanders answered with a laugh. Rogan asked if his wife, Jane O'Meara Sanders, is a UFO nut. The candidate assured Rogan she's not. He joked that he would announce any alien information he finds out on Rogan's show.

UFO and alien fans have long accused the US government of covering up evidence of extraterrestrial life and visitors from the stars. It's still a hot topic. A Facebook event promoting an invasion of the government's Area 51 military site in Nevada exploded across the internet in late July.

Sanders is known for his progressive policies, and he might now seem like an appealing candidate for UFO theorists. But what if the records show no real evidence of aliens? The truth is out there, but alien lovers might be disappointed in what that really means.