Bernie Sanders, strong supporter of net neutrality, ends presidential bid

Mandel Ngnan/AFP via Getty Images

Bernie Sanders announced Wednesday that he has suspended his campaign to become the Democrats' nominee to run against President Donald Trump in the November election. The Vermont senator has long been been a big proponent of net neutrality.

Sanders made the announcement during a call with campaign staff, he campaign said Wednesday His exit came the day after Wisconsin held its primary. Even though Sanders had a strong showing in the first three states of the primary season, former Vice President Joe Biden surged ahead and gained momentum following a big victory in South Carolina. As the field of candidates thinned, it became clear that moderate and many undecided voters were consolidating around Biden, who now leads in the number of pledged delegates for the nomination.

Amid the coronavirus in-person campaign events have been halted. Sanders announcement now ends campaigning among Democrats for the nomination. And Biden will now be the Democrat to face Trump in the general election. Democrats also announced last week that they would postpone their convention until August. The convention was scheduled to begin July 13.

While Sanders' signature issue was his plan for Medicare for All, he was also a proponent of progressive tech issues as well. He has long supported net neutrality, calling the 2017 repeal of the FCC's Obama-era net neutrality rules "an egregious attack on our democracy." He advocates reinstating the FCC's net neutrality regulations, including classifying broadband providers as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act.

The FCC, under Chairman Ajit Pai, in 2017 ordered the repeal of net neutrality. The move eliminated rules preventing broadband providers from blocking or slowing access to websites or charging companies extra to deliver content faster. After a federal court upheld the repeal last year, Trump called the decision a "great win."

Sanders also joined Elizabeth Warren in criticizing big tech companies like Facebook, Google and Amazon for having too much power. And he said he would "absolutely" look into breaking them up.

Sanders also proposed High-Speed Internet for All, which would include $150 billion in infrastructure grants and which would require ISPs to provide a low-cost basic plan.