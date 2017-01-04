Bernie Sanders enlists extra-large Trump tweet for senate fight

Robots, laptops and a giant flash drive: All that matters from CES so far

Donald Trump's tweeting was a big topic over the past year, especially since he became the president elect. Now, his tweets have literally entered the political arena.

As the senate debates the fate of Obamacare, Senator Bernie Sanders spoke on the floor, urging Trump to keep his word and not make cuts to social security.

In case anyone thought Trump hadn't said that, or maybe that there was some ambiguity in the matter, Sanders brought with him some physical evidence: an extra-large cardboard version of a Trump tweet from May 2015.

"I was the first & only potential GOP candidate to state there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare & Medicaid. Huckabee copied me," read President-elect Trump's tweet.

Twitter has been a major communication tool for Trump, whose tweets are often a cause of controversy.

"It's a great form of communication," he told Lesley Stahl of Twitter on CBS' '60 Minutes' last November. (Disclosure: CBS is the parent company of CBSInteractive, the publisher of CNET.)

"I'm not saying I love it, but it does get the word out. When you give me a bad story or when you give me an inaccurate story... I have a method of fighting back."