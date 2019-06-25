Bernie Sanders launches Twitch channel

Saul Loeb/Getty Images

Bernie Sanders has launched a channel on Twitch, becoming one of the first presidential candidates to have a presence on the video game streaming service. The channel, which launched Tuesday, comes just before the Vermont senator and Democratic candidate for the White House joins the 2020 election cycle's first Democratic presidential debate, which takes place Wednesday and Thursday.

The channel hasn't posted any videos yet, but according to Recode, the Sanders campaign is planning a series of Bernie Live videos on Twitch, Facebook and YouTube in which the candidate and his staff will discuss news of the day and provide campaign updates. The channel already has 1,720 followers but is following just one account: The Washington Post's.

Sanders isn't the first candidate on Twitch; fellow Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang launched a Twitch channel in July 2018.

Twitch, which Amazon purchased for $970 million in 2014, has 15 million daily users watching videos produced by 2.2 million broadcasters.

The presidential contender has suggested recently that governments consider breaking up big tech companies Apple, Amazon and Google. The longtime Vermont senator told Politico earlier this month that he worries "very much about monopolistic tendencies in many sectors of our economy, including high tech."

Sanders' office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.